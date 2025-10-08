The title defense of the Philadelphia Eagles is on the right track. While they suffered their first loss in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, the defending champions are playing at a high level.

Rumors, however, are circulating that tension is rising within the squad. The same happened last season, as whispers spread that quarterback Jalen Hurts was not on the same page with coach Nick Sirianni. They dismissed the rumors and went on to win the Super Bowl.

When asked about the chemistry of the Eagles ahead of Week 6, Hurts acknowledged that they have different voices in the locker room, which is not necessarily bad.

“It's like having all the same ingredients, but having a different chef in the kitchen. I think that's what it's kind of been for us over the years. You can have the same ingredients, and somebody can make the same dish, and it tastes different,” said the 27-year-old star, as quoted by The Athletic's Zach Berman.

Berman noted that Hurts admitted that “it's going to look different each year,” but they have a common mission to bring more glory to the Eagles.

“We're all for one and one for all with this thing,” stressed the Super Bowl MVP.

Article Continues Below

The Eagles bowed to the Broncos, 21-17, at Lincoln Financial Field, as they were blanked in the fourth quarter, 18-0. Denver was down, 17-3, heading into the payoff period. Prior to the defeat, Philadelphia had a 10-game winning streak, dating back to last season.

After the game, wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn't hide his frustration, which probably spurred rumors that the Eagles were not seeing eye to eye.

“We've got to get on the same page, and continue to be on the same page,” said Smith in a report from the Associated Press.

They will look to return to the win column when they face off against the New York Giants on Thursday.