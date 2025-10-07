The Philadelphia Eagles picked up their first loss of the season in Week 5. But the defending Super Bowl champs do not have time to dwell on that defeat. The Giants are coming to town for a Thursday Night Football game, which means its on to the next opponent. Thankfully, the Eagles got some positive injury news ahead of Thursday's divisional game.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be ready to play on TNF against the Giants, one NFL source told Jeff McLane.

Barkley was estimated as “did not participate” on Monday's injury report with a knee injury, but he should be ready to face his former team on Thursday.

But it isn't all good news for the Eagles.

Veteran guard Landon Dickerson is expected to miss one or two games with an ankle injury. Dickerson injured his ankle in Week 5 and did not return.

The Eagles will most likely be without tight end Grant Calcaterra as well, who has an oblique injury.

Can the Eagles salvage their running game ahead of Thursday Night Football?

The Eagles could really use a get-right game against the Giants on Thursday Night Football. To make that happen, Philadelphia needs to figure out what's wrong with its running game.

Philadelphia did not look like themselves in Sunday's loss against Denver. The Eagles only had 11 total carries for 45 rushing yards on the day. Barkley himself only had six carries for 30 rushing yards.

It seems that Philadelphia liked their chances in the passing game against Denver. But they could not do enough to get the win.

One reason for optimism about the running game in Week 6 is revenge. Eagles fans can count on a heavy dose of Saquon as he goes up against his former team for the first time this season.

The Giants have averaged 140 rushing yards allowed per game this season. That bodes well for the Eagles, even without Landon Dickerson.

Hopefully the Eagles can find their groove again, and pick up another win, on Thursday Night Football.

Eagles vs. Giants kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.