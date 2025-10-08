Down 6-1 entering the third inning of their AL Division Series (ALDS) Game 3 matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, things looked bleak for the New York Yankees. However, once Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber left the contest, the Yankees' bats roared to life. The Bronx Bombers mounted a furious comeback, winning Game 3 9-6 to force Wednesday's Game 4. New York's official X, formerly Twitter, page posted the elimination game lineup, which included veteran Paul Goldschmidt starting over sophomore Ben Rice at first base.

“Game 4 in the BX,” posted the team's official account.

While Goldschmidt getting the nod over Rice is a bit surprising, it is the usual path Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes when a lefty starts. Today, the Blue Jays will feature a bullpen game. Both opener Louis Varland and the pitcher that will likely follow, Eric Lauer, are left-handers. Goldschmidt is usually the better option versus those pitchers. Can the 38-year-old help the Bombers' offense continue their excellent form from the Game 3 win?

Yankees look to even ALDS with Blue Jays at two games apiece

Aside from Goldschmidt, the Yankees lineup looks remarkably similar to Game 3. Ryan McMahon once again draws the start at third base, while Anthony Volpe is the starting shortstop. Goldschmidt over Rice is the one notable change, yet it did feel a bit expected. Rice had a strong performance in Game 3 and will likely be the first bat off the bench in a potential big spot.

Yet, if the Yankees have their way, the bench won't even be needed in Game 4. The majority of the lineup selected by Boone has shown that they can produce when the lights shine brightest. With the Blue Jays planning a bullpen game, and the Bombers countering with electric rookie Cam Schlittler, it looks like the home team could have the advantage once again. Can New York capture Game 4 and send the ALDS back to Rogers Centre tied at 2? If so, it's likely that Goldschmidt and/or Rice will have had an impact.