Abdul Carter might just be the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft if you disregard positions.

Yes, if all things are equal, a quarterback will always go first because of the sheer value of the position, and Colorado's Travis Hunter brings a Shohei Ohtani-style two-way potential to the NFL as a hybrid wide receiver/cornerback with massive endorsement potential. But if a GM were to simply draft the best football player in this year's class, Penn State's prized pass rusher absolutely has to be in the conversation.

Widely considered a lock to go in the top-8, if not the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter will have to see if his college production can immediately transition to the NFL level on a bad team… or does he?

You see, while Carter is ready for the opportunity to become the first defensive end off the board come April, he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, with the Philly native taking to Instagram to celebrate the team's NFC Championship win decked out in black and midnight green.

Expand Tweet

Alright, so Carter is backing the Birds in the Super Bowl, going so far as to call the team “we” but he is also calling himself the number one pick, which is between 30 and 31 picks before the Eagles will be making their selection. A disappointing duality for the doggish rusher? Eh, maybe so, as Carter wants to be picked as high as possible but still has love for Philadelphia. Fortunately, in the comments section of the IG post, fans had some ideas on how Carter could have his cake and eat it, too: all he has to do is tank the combine, drop his draft stock, and return home an absolute hero.

“Run a lil slow at the combine, and you'll be wit them boys in a few months,” Caedanw wrote on Instagram.

Pretty funny stuff, right? Well Carter certainly liked the idea, to the point where he literally hit the like button on the post and got fans buzzing. Would Carter really consider hurting his stock to help his future? Would he pull an Eli Manning and demand a move to Philadelphia? Or would Howie Roseman see a truly fantastic player at a position of need and opt to trade all the way to the top of the draft to bring him to town, even if the Minnesota Vikings made a similar move in 2024 for Dallas Turner that particular deal didn't turn out particularly well?

Yeah, that's probably not going to happen.

Now granted, if Carter somehow slipped down the draft board and Roseman was able to jump into the teens to select the PSU product, that's one thing, but the Eagles trading into the top-10 is about as likely as Carter tanking his draft stock to still be available at pick 31 or 32. No, for now, Carter and the Eagles will have to be together in spirit alone, with a potential pairing having to wait for a future trade or even free agency. As long as he doesn't end up in Dallas, most fans will be okay with that.