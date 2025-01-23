For the first time since 1978 — when they were still known as the Houston Oilers — the Tennessee Titans own the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. And while conventional wisdom would say that the Titans would use that pick to select the top quarterback on their draft board, a QB class that doesn't seem to include a ‘generational' prospect could force Tennessee to pivot and select someone else. An intriguing option is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, to who many draft experts are willing to assign that ‘generational' tag.

One draft expert in particular, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, believes that Carter has the edge over all of the 200-plus players who will eventually be selected this coming April. And given comments made by Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker earlier this week regarding Tennessee's plan to use their pick on a ‘generational player,' there's a growing belief that Tennessee may decide to pass on a quarterback.

Expand Tweet

“To me, Abdul Carter, at a premier position, I would argue the second-most important position on the field, to have a guy at that level of a talent, I would be all-in on that,” Jeremiah told Pat McAfee.

Carter was an All-Big Ten selection during each of his three years at Penn State and was named a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season after finishing with 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 68 total tackles, and an NCAA-leading 24 tackles for loss. College accolades aside, what's most impressive about Carter is that draft experts seem to agree that regardless of position, he may be the best player in this year's draft class.

Jeremiah also noted that Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who expects to play both wide receiver and cornerback at the next level just as he did for the Buffaloes, could be in the mix here as well, and after Brinker made those comments about a ‘generational talent' earlier in the week, that's exactly what Titans fans began imagining.