Although the Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a 24-20 victory versus the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2025-26 NFL season, the team still has some lowlights to address. The Jalen Carter ejection, or spitgate as it will forever be known, will elicit many conversations on sports talk shows the next couple of days. It is not something the defending Super Bowl champions are likely to overcome again. Video evidence adds more context, but Carter knows he went too far and put his team at risk.

The star defensive tackle owned up to the mistake and apologized to his teammates, vowing that such a misstep would not happen again, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. Considering the Eagles came away with a home divisional win to start the new campaign, the locker room may go a little easier on the Second-Team All-Pro. Perhaps some players could even understand why Carter overreacted by spitting on Dak Prescott.

The viral exchange occurred while Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was receiving medical attention for a injury he suffered on opening kickoff. The Dallas quarterback starts to move out of his huddle and then spits on the ground near where Carter is standing, which ultimately led to the moment that rocked Philly and anyone who was banking on the young DT to have a big night.

Prescott said afterwards that he was not spitting at Carter and could not believe that his opponent would make such an assumption. Fans will dissect the 2023 MVP runner-up's actions, but regardless of his intent, the Eagles' most important defensive lineman cannot put himself in a situation where he is guaranteed to be removed from the game.

Article Continues Below

Eagles survive Carter's ejection

Vic Fangio's defense bailed out Jalen Carter, and so too did CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys star wide receiver made costly drops in the second half that allowed Philadelphia to maintain control of the scoreboard and prevented Dak Prescott from breaking 188 passing yards. Lamb also took accountability. Maybe that is the theme of this season opener.

While it is encouraging to see Carter make amends with his teammates, the NFL will do its part to make sure he learns his lesson. A fine is certainly coming his way. The Eagles hope that is the extent of the punishment, for they have a Super Bowl rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

Carter has recorded 10.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 102 total pressures and four forced fumbles in his first two NFL seasons. He is an undeniable difference-maker who will help determine how far this defense and team goes this year.