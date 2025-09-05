NFL fans have been spitting on the Dallas Cowboys for weeks, but Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle took it one step farther. He literally did the act in Thursday's season opener. Following an injury to Ben VanSumeren, which occurred on opening kickoff, things got chippy during a break in the action. Carter spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, prompting the official to immediately eject him from the game.

The NFL, always one to make news, begins its 2025-26 campaign in one of the more unsavory and unusual ways imaginable. Naturally, people had plenty to say about the exchange. Eagles legend Jason Kelce issued an NSFW response that described how many were feeling after the shocking incident.

“What in the f*** just happened,” he posted on X. Fans followed suit.

Here's a better angle of Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott. No excuse for this. Nonepic.twitter.com/GaAXMrW3mZ https://t.co/7Ebi871amF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025

“Terrible example for all the school aged athletes watching tonight,” @PipDavis69420 commented. “No place in the world for this let alone football gotta suspend him and fine him,” @maximusWOODEN opined. “What is wrong with people ?!?” @TrueJuless said. “Fine isn’t enough,” @Zerotrust4m remarked. “Suspend him a game.”

Fans expect emotions in an NFC East rivalry clash, but Carter stepped over the line in this instance. One would have to assume that the league office will at least consider a suspension for this show of disrespect. A fine is inevitable. The indiscretion itself obviously deserves criticism, but the 24-year-old's lack of self-control also puts his team in a vulnerable position.

Eagles need Jalen Carter

Carter is arguably the Eagles' most valuable defensive player, registering 10.5 sacks, 53 total pressures and 12 tackles for loss last season. He also tallied two sacks in Philly's NFC Divisional Round win versus the Los Angeles Rams, which proved to be the squad's most competitive matchup en route to a Super Bowl victory. The organization believes it can survive the departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in large part because it has a game-wrecker like Carter.

That cannot happen if he is not on the field. While it is unclear what preceded the Jalen Carter-Dak Prescott altercation — perhaps there will be explanations in the postgame press conference — the young defensive lineman cannot get himself tossed in that spot. Unsurprisingly, the Eagles' defense has been vulnerable without Carter. The reigning champions do lead Dallas 21-17 at time of print.