On Monday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles' losing ways continued with a brutal overtime road loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the third straight loss for the Eagles, dropping their record to 8-5 in the season and putting them in serious jeopardy of relinquishing their NFC East lead over the upstart Dallas Cowboys.

This was a particularly brutal showing from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who committed five turnovers in the contest, including four interceptions and one lost fumble. Amazingly, Hurts ended up turning the ball over twice on one play at one point in the game, throwing an interception, getting the ball back off a fumble, and then fumbling it away himself.

This is far from the first time that Hurts has struggled so far this season, and some have floated the idea of the Eagles turning to backup quarterback Tanner McKee to try to salvage their season.

Recently, Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com spoke on why he doesn't think that would be a smart move.

“I’d let the season sink with Jalen Hurts struggling before I’d try to save it with Tanner McKee The team simply can’t and shouldn’t bench Hurts,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, benching Hurts would be a nearly unprecedented move for a reigning Super Bowl champion that still theoretically has all of its goals in front of it. The move would be a political disaster both in the locker room and the national media, and would send an already turbulent Eagles' team chemistry into a potential tailspin.

Still, Hurts has undeniably has been a lower tier quarterback in the league this year, with some fans wondering where he ranks among the worst quarterbacks to ever win a Super Bowl. He certainly has a legitimate argument to be on the list.

If Hurts' struggles continue to this level, or even anywhere close to how he played on Monday night, Philadelphia will be escorted out of the playoffs very quickly–that is, assuming they still get there, which is no longer a guarantee as their division lead slips and the NFC as a wholecontinues to perform above expectations, making Wild Card spots hard to come by.

Overall, it's highly unlikely that the Eagles will be making a quarterback change this season. However, if things continue at this rate, it's most definitely something they could explore over the offseason.