The Philadelphia Eagles jumped all over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, riding a ferocious pass rush to a dominant 40-22 victory. While the Eagles’ defense was the key to beating the Chiefs, quarterback Jalen Hurts led the offense on seven scoring drives, accounting for three touchdowns en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

After losing the championship to the Chiefs two years ago, Hurts and the Eagles rebounded thanks to an improved roster and a renewed commitment to winning. Now, having reached the mountaintop, Hurts realizes the need to remain motivated to sustain Philly’s winning ways.

Losing Super Bowl 57 to the Chiefs “changed my soul,” Hurts said per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks on X. “It was a transformation for me… My desire to win just burned like it never burned before.”

Clearly, suffering defeat on the biggest stage was a turning point for Hurts and the Eagles. “The joy of winning [the Super Bowl] still had no comparison to the pain of losing it. Those things are still going to motivate me,” the five-year veteran acknowledged, via Shorr-Parks.

“All I think about truly is just the effort that was put in, all the hard work. The blood, sweat and tears that you invest into the game hoping to be the last man standing. And we were indeed the last men standing. It was something that we earned, nothing was given to us and it’s just all off the hard work.”

Jalen Hurts hopes to lead the Eagles back to the Super Bowl

Hurts out dueled Patrick Mahomes in the title game, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also set a Super Bowl record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback with 72, while scoring another touchdown on the ground. The stellar outing led to Hurts hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Although Hurts was excellent, the Eagles’ defense was the difference in the game as the unit made Mahomes look mortal, sacking the veteran quarterback six times and forcing him to commit three turnovers. Josh Sweat had a stellar game for the Eagles, racking up 2.5 sacks and helping pressure Mahomes into one of his worst games. For his part, Sweat believes he deserved the MVP.

After the game, Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie revealed that he was “obsessed” with landing Hurts in the 2020 draft, when the team selected him in the second round. Lurie says he has envisioned Hurts as a Super Bowl champion since he joined the team. Now the Eagles must continue to surround their quarterback with top-tier talent to sustain his successful start in the NFL.