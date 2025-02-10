The Philadelphia Eagles are triumphant. Hellbent on avenging their close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have done it this time around, taking Super Bowl LIX by the scruff of the neck and not letting go as they climb the NFL's mountaintop with a 40-22 win over the reigning champion in a game that wasn't as close as the final score would indicate.

Hurts and the Eagles came oh so close in 2023, but ultimately ended up falling short. Last year was even more bitter for the Eagles; they weren't able to advance deep into the playoffs as a late-season malaise plagued the team and destroyed them in the very first round of the postseason. But now that they have broken through, all the star quarterback could do is give his thanks to a higher being.

“God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows. I think, personally, myself, I've been able to use every experience and learn from them. The good, the bad. All of it, using as fuel to pursue my own greatness. I can't do any of these things without the guys behind me. We had a special group this year. We were able to learn from the past and get some nice new pieces and get over the hump,” Hurts said in his postgame interview with FOX Sports.

It was indeed a team effort that got the Eagles past the Super Bowl hump in the end. Their defense clamped down the Chiefs, while Hurts was very efficient with his throws, completing 17 of his 22 passes for two touchdowns (against one interception). And now, the Eagles can look back at all the adversity they went through over the past few years and know that everything was worth it if it meant that they would triumph like this.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles learn from the mistakes of the past

The Eagles faced widespread criticism last season for pushing Jalen Hurts too hard, with some believing that his play style may not be conducive to surviving a long season. But they have learned to give Hurts the time he needs to get himself right physically towards the end of this season, allowing him to go full-tilt in this year's postseason.

Philadelphia also had the support of the majority, as many fans did not want the Chiefs to make three-peat history. And thanks in large part to Hurts, their wish was granted.