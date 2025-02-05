The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from meeting in the Super Bowl. The Eagles will be looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs from two seasons ago.

A popular storyline heading into the game is how much the Eagles will mix up their playcalling. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith explained how the team should stick with whatever is working.

“If we can run the ball the whole game, just do it. No need to go out and throw the ball 40 times when you can hand the ball off the whole game. That’s what this team is all about. Guys being selfless. That’s what makes this team so special,” John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported via Twitter/X.

Smith had a down regular season relative to what his normal production has been so far throughout his four-year career. He caught 68 passes for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. Smith has logged four receptions in each of the Eagles' playoff games so far this season, totaling 121 yards with no touchdowns.

The Eagles and Chiefs go at it at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. FOX will carry the television broadcast.

Jalen Hurts' confidence comes from father

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has no shortage of belief in himself, but where does that confidence come from? You do not have to look far, as Hurts' father established those beliefs in him from a young age.

“It’s underrated the role a father can play in your life,” Hurts said via AL.com. “My father always told me I was different. My father always told me I had this ‘it’ factor. And he coaches so many kids and virtually raised so many kids being a head football coach in Houston, he’d seen it, and he always told me, ‘I don’t know what it is, as they say, but you got it.’

“But he never let it get to my head. He encouraged me and he forced me to work, to put the extra work in, to put the extra time in and just having that mentality. And so I say that from the standpoint that the parents I have, the father I have, the mother I have, they instilled that into me, and they made me believe it.”

Hurts and the Eagles have no shortage of confidence in their ability to avenge their loss from two years ago and prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning their third straight Super Bowl Championship.