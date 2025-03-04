After failing to log a start, a tackle, or even a snap for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 following a preseason trip to IR, the team officially released James Bradberry from his contract heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Surprising? Nope, frankly, the fact that Bradberry lasted one day longer than Darius Slay is rather surprising, but his release is anything but as there was no spot on the team for the former All-Pro, who was moved to safety last year because of the team's depth at the cornerback position.

And yet, even though his run in Philadelphia is over, that doesn't mean Bradberry holds any ill will towards his run in the City of Brotherly Love, as he explained to PHLY's Zach Berman.

“I think I had a lot of time to reflect and think about how far I came,” Bradberry said via Zach Berman. “I was going into my 9th season, and you realize (when) you look around the locker room and see the young guys, I've been around for quite a bit.

“One, you have to cherish that — the amount of time and stuff you've been able to accomplish. And two, it just gave me a little hunger to get back out there and prove yourself again.

“You know what? I'm glad I got to experience — one, I would say the Philadelphia Eagles fan base, greatest fan base in the world. I'm glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles; I'm going to always cherish these moments that I had, and I'm just thankful that it ended with a Super Bowl ring.”

So what does the future hold for Bradberry, whose stock is seemingly the lowest of his career? Well, at 31, Bradberry still wants to play and hopes to find a new home in 2025 to keep his career going.

“I think people got to put it in perspective: I was playing football long before I was making a lot of money off it,” he said. “In order to make it this far in this league, it's got to be more than about money. Money is a top-tier reward for playing this game and playing at a high level,” Bradberry noted.

“But once you make it, then what? I made my money in my fifth year. I got signed, played two years in New York. After that, I still had the hunger, still had the competitive spirit to play at a high level.

“Me personally, it's just about being the best I can be, trying to see how good I can be. That's how my mindset is going into the offseason. I still have a lot to prove. And I've got to prove myself again.”

Fortunately for Bradberry, there are plenty of teams in the NFL who could use a veteran cornerback, including the Arizona Cardinals, whose head coach, Jonathan Gannon, shepherded him to one of the best seasons of his career.

If he's willing to pick his next team based on opportunity over money, Bradberry could have multiple more years of NFL production before calling it a career.