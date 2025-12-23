Even amid the rumors swirling that she's dating Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is showing love to her team after the cornerback was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl.

Nikki and Brie Bella's X, formerly Twitter, account reacted to the Eagles' Pro Bowl announcement, which included DeJean. The Eagles had five players make the Pro Bowl: DeJean, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, and Cam Jurgens. The Bella Twins simply reacted by posting three praising hand emojis.

Of course, fans were still speculating that Bella and DeJean were dating. One fan was not high on that idea, commenting, “lol[, you're] old enough to be his mother,” while another said, “Bro is living the dream.”

Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating rumors won't die down

The rumors that Bella and DeJean are dating have not cooled in recent days. They were sparked after she posted a montage of her experience at the Eagles' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Article Continues Below

In one of the photos, Bella was seen in front of DeJean's locker. This caused a frenzy on social media, with rumors that they were dating spreading like wildfire.

Neither has directly addressed the matter. However, Bella did seemingly respond to the rumors on The Nikki & Brie Show during the Dec. 18 episode.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella said. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.

Bella is coming off her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met while competing on Dancing with the Stars. They got married in August 2022. Two years later, Bella filed for divorce following Chigvintsev's arrest after a domestic violence incident.