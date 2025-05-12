Despite addressing their offensive and defensive lines at the NFL Draft and acquiring wide receiver George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is still skepticism swirling around the Dallas Cowboys. Many people expect them to finish in the bottom half of their division and outside the NFC playoff picture for a second straight year. America's Team will have the opportunity to instantly change public opinion in the 2025-26 NFL season opener.

The Cowboys face the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4. Brian Schottenheimer gets a lofty assignment for his head coaching debut, but he can also silence the doubters who thought owner Jerry Jones should have hired someone else to lead the squad. Dallas can set the tone in the first official game on the NFL calendar. History is on Philly's side, however.

“A backstory to the Cowboys-Eagles regular-season opener: Since 2004, 20 defending Super Bowl champions have played in the first game to open the season,” ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X. “Those teams have gone 15-5 in those games, including the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Ravens in last season’s opener.”

An overwhelming amount of electricity and emotions fill the stadium when a franchise raises a championship banner. Players feel especially obligated to validate the formal acknowledgement they are receiving by taking care of business on the field. Overcoming such conditions is extremely difficult for the road team. Beyond this season-opener trend, though, the Eagles still boast one of the most impressive rosters in the league.

The Eagles and Cowboys have both undergone big changes this offseason

Although Philly lost or cut ties with key players like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, general manager Howie Roseman made several short-term deals in free agency that could pay dividends and also added depth to the defense and offensive line at the NFL Draft. Moreover, the squad is bringing back an offense that poses a fierce threat on the ground and in the air, with quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert all hungry for more success.

The Eagles annihilated the Cowboys last year, sweeping the season series and outscoring their opponent 75-13. But Dallas will ideally be much healthier when it next faces its hated NFC East rival. Dak Prescott will have more dynamic weapons to utilize in the offense, as the polarizing yet incredibly talented WR George Pickens and explosive rookie RB Jaydon Blue come aboard. First-round draft pick Tyler Booker could also stabilize the O-Line at the right guard position, in place of the recently retired Zack Martin.

There are still question marks on defense, but star pass-rusher Micah Parsons remains an undeniable game-wrecker. Following a disappointing 7-10 showing in 2024-25, Dallas will want to get off to a great start. The NFL has afforded the team the chance to do just that in Week 1 of the 2025-26 campaign.

For a franchise desperate to remove itself from past failures, defying a historic season-opener trend would be the perfect way to usher in a new era of Cowboys football.