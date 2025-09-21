On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of the playoff game a year ago between the two teams. The Eagles won that game in thrilling fashion, the only truly close game during their playoff march to the Super Bowl championship.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, it didn't take long for the injury bug to creep up on the Eagles in the rematch.

“RT Lane Johnson (neck) questionable to return. He’s been in the medical tent for a while. Still there. Matt Pryor is in,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, Garfolo added that “Lane Johnson is still in the medical tent. As tent visits go, this is an eternity. Usually by now it’s back to the bench or to the locker room. We’ll see which it is when he eventually gets out.”

Johnson is a key piece for an Eagles offense that is one of the best in the NFL and has drawn heavy criticism for consistently getting away with blatant penalties on the infamous tush push, a trend that continued on Sunday against the Rams.

The good news was that Garfolo later confirmed that “Johnson is finally out of the medical tent and back on the bench with his teammates. Unclear if he’s going back in here.”

Overall, health has played a big role in the Eagles' success over the last couple of years, as the majority of their key players have been able to stay on the field, which is not always the case for other teams. At age 35, there was some question heading into this season as to whether or not Johnson would return for the 2025 campaign.

In any case, at the conclusion of the game against the Rams, the Eagles are likely to provide more updates on Johnson's condition moving forward.