The Philadelphia Eagles may be 2-0, but cracks are starting to show. After squeaking by in their first two games by a combined seven points, the defending Super Bowl champions are still searching for the dominant edge that defined their 2024 campaign. On Sunday, in week 3, they’ll welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Lincoln Financial Field in what could be one of the best matchups of the early season. The question is: can the Eagles’ X-factor tilt the game back in their favor?

Previewing Eagles vs. Rams

The Rams and Eagles collide in a matchup of NFC heavyweights with postseason stakes looming in the background. For Los Angeles, it’s another opportunity to slow down Saquon Barkley after he shredded their defense a year ago. Philadelphia, meanwhile, didn’t look particularly sharp in its win over Kansas City. A return to Lincoln Financial Field, though, gives the Eagles a chance to reset. They can potentially hand the Rams their third loss in less than a year.

Still, this doesn’t feel like the same dominant Eagles team that stormed through last season. That opens the door for Sean McVay’s squad, which pushed Philadelphia to the brink in the playoffs. They have every reason to believe that they can finish the job this time. With the Eagles grinding out narrow wins and the Rams gaining momentum, this game looks like a toss-up. It is one where a single superstar performance could tip the balance.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' X-factor for blockbuster Week 3 clash vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Why Barkley is the X-factor

At the center of it all is Barkley. It feels strange to bill a big name like him as an X-factor, but truthfully, he hasn't played like a big name yet. The Eagles signed him to be a difference-maker. Against Los Angeles, he’ll need to be just that.

Barkley embarrassed the Rams’ defense last season, dominating on the ground and breaking their will with explosive plays. In response, Los Angeles fortified its front with defensive tackle Poona Ford and linebacker Nate Landman. Yet, as much as the Rams tinkered with personnel, stopping Barkley is easier said than done.

The numbers tell the story. Barkley led the NFL in rushing last year with more than 2,000 yards. He averaged an eye-popping 125.3 yards per game. Yes, his start to 2025 has been slightly quieter, finishing with under 90 yards in both of his first two contests. That said, he remains the engine that makes the Eagles' offense run. Last week, he churned out 88 yards on 22 carries against Kansas City. Not flashy, but steady. Against a Rams defense that just allowed 92 yards to Tony Pollard, Barkley is poised to deliver his breakout game of the season.

The Eagles need Barkley more than ever

Note that Philadelphia’s offense has taken a noticeable step back under a new offensive coordinator. The passing attack isn’t humming the way it did during last year’s championship run. Sure, Jalen Hurts has shown flashes. However, consistency has been lacking. That makes Barkley’s role all the more critical. He not only gives the Eagles balance but also forces defenses to load the box. That should open up opportunities for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside.

If Barkley can establish dominance early, Philadelphia controls tempo and dictates terms. Without him, the Rams’ pass rush can pin its ears back and pressure Hurts into mistakes. This matchup isn’t just about Barkley piling up rushing yards. It's about the psychological effect he has on a defense that knows one missed tackle could mean six points.

Rams’ adjustments won’t be enough

Los Angeles knows it has to slow Barkley, of course. The Rams' offseason moves reflect that. Still, plugging gaps with new faces doesn’t instantly solve the problem of tackling one of the most gifted runners of his generation. Barkley combines patience with explosiveness. His ability to bounce plays outside keeps defenses guessing.

The Rams may find moments of success stacking the box. However, Barkley’s durability and ability to wear defenses down over four quarters will eventually break them. His versatility as a pass-catcher adds another wrinkle, forcing linebackers into mismatches. Expect the Eagles to lean heavily on him both in early downs and in critical third-down situations.

The defensive chess match

Of course, Barkley isn’t the only storyline. Philadelphia’s defense will have its hands full containing Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. They bring a dangerous blend of physicality and precision route-running. Yes, the Eagles’ secondary faces that challenge. That said, their offense can’t afford to sputter. This is why Barkley looms so large. He can keep Nacua and Adams off the field by sustaining drives and chewing clock.

The Eagles don’t need Barkley to chase 200 yards. However, they do need him to deliver chain-moving runs and keep the offense ahead of schedule. Against a Rams team eager for revenge, the Eagles’ margin for error will be razor thin.

Final thoughts

The Rams know what’s coming, and the Eagles know who they need. Saquon Barkley is the X-factor for this blockbuster Week 3 clash. His ability to tilt the field with big runs, steady the offense when the passing game wavers, and sap the will of a determined Rams defense will determine whether Philadelphia stays unbeaten.

This may not be the same dominant Eagles team we saw a year ago. However, if Barkley imposes his will, the defending champs will remind the NFL why they’re still the team to beat in the NFC.