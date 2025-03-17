After loading up on buy-low free agent options from Josh Uche to Harrison Bryant, Avery Williams, Adoree' Jackson, and their latest addition, ex-Giants rusher Azeez Ojulari, the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles are rewarding one of their own once more, giving long-time right tackle Lane Johnson additional money for a job well done.

Taking to social media to announce the deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down Johnson's amended deal, which features new money and even more guaranteed to ensure that Jeff Stoutland's right tackle anchor will remain with the team for the next few seasons.

“Another Eagles' payday: Five-time All-Pro OT Lane Johnson has reworked his contract to add $8 million over the next two years, and an additional $30 million in guarantees, per his agent Ken Sarnoff from 1 of 1 Agency,” Schefter wrote. “The soon-to-be 35-year-old Johnson now will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.”333″In the end, Eagles All-Pro RT Lane Johnson added one year at $25 million to his deal, and he now is under contract through the 2027 season.

“Initially drafted by Howie Roseman when Chip Kelly was the Eagles' head coach out of Oklahoma, Johnson has been among the best players at his position over the last decade in the NFL. He's been named an All-Pro five times, has two Super Bowl rings, and will now be on the Eagles roster through at least his age-37 season in 2027.”

Why are the Eagles making this move now? Well, it's actually part of a larger trend this offseason of Roseman keeping his “core” players around on new extensions, with Zack Baun signing an extension before hitting free agency after his All-Pro season and Saquon Barkley getting his deal amended to make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. While some teams are looking to nickel and dime their players to save some dough, Roseman and the Eagles clearly want to keep their top guys happy and are willing to move off of good-to-great players like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and CJ Gardner-Johnson in order to keep their elite players happy well into the future.

Will this strategy work? Only time will tell, but in 2024, the Eagles' offseason looked similar, and they went on to win the Super Bowl, so why not give it a chance to see how it works out?