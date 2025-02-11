Miles Teller is ready to keep the party going. The Oscar-nominated actor — and Philadelphia Eagles super fan — was caught by reporters on the field after the Eagles won 40-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 59 on Sunday (Feb. 9).

“I’m just one of thousands and thousands that get the opportunity to love this team and live for this team and be a part of Philadelphia. I used to come with my dad and then I could bring my daughter. It’s just a beautiful thing in life,” the Whiplash alum said. “It’s a miracle. I’m so blessed to be here and I love this team so much.”

Teller was also ready to keep the party going and bragged that he still had “juice in the tank” to hang out with the new Super Bowl 59 champions.

The actor also posted a photo with him laying down on the confetti-filled field.

“Enjoy it fellas it doesn't happen often!” one fan responded to Teller's interview.

“Great game and yes eagles got stronger through the season and that game,” another fan responded.

“Strength in numbers! Philly showed up tonight [eagles emoji]” another fan reacted.

How was the Super Bowl 59?

The Eagles dominated Super Bowl 59 on Sunday with the Eagles earning 24-0 at halftime and the ending score resulting in 40-22. After the game, Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, took the blame for the team not performing their best.

“Credit to the Eagles. They played better than us from start to finish. We didn’t start how we wanted to. Obviously, the turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t play to my standard, and I have to be better the next time.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — who also was awarded Super Bowl 59 MVP — had a lot to prove on the field Sunday and they were able to secure the second Super Bowl win for the Eagles franchise. Since Hurts, and the rest of the Eagles were playing the Chiefs who beat them in 2023, they showed up and out but it has changed who Hurts is as a competitor or athlete.

“I’ll always be the same guy,” Hurts said. “I was telling someone that I’m the same kid that came to a national championship and lost, went back and got benched and had to transfer and had to go through this unprecedented journey. That kid always kept the main thing the main thing and always was true to his vision of what he saw.

“It all began with greater leadership and doing it the right way.”