In what has become a yearly trend for the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni had to find a new offensive coordinator, promoting Kevin Patullo to take over for New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Now sure, technically the Eagles will still be running some version of Sirianni's offense this fall, as some elements have remained remarkably similar ever since he was hired away from from the Indianapolis Colts, from his reliance on the RPO to his perpensity for out routes instead of throwing the ball across the middle of the field.

Will Patullo be the next Shane Steichen, who turned the opportunity into a head coaching gig? Or will he be Brian Johnson 2.0, who was fired after one year and now holds a role with the Washington Commanders, where he doesn't call plays? Well, while the journey is still out on Patullo as a play caller, one person who isn't worried about how Jalen Hurts will handle the situation is Matt Hasselbeck, who broke down the Super Bowl MVP's adaptability over the past decade.

“Listen, I mean, based on his track record, I think we're going to give him the benefit of the doubt. But you talk about a change of play callers, it's really all he knows. I mean, when I look at this list, it's almost jaw-dropping; it makes me appreciate what he's accomplished both in college and the pros even more. It's remarkable what he's done,” Hasselbeck said

“Now we've seen Philadelphia lose both coordinators and really struggle. We've seen them replace those coordinators and go on to become the best team in the NFL. But do I think Jalen Hurts is good enough to survive it? Yes. Especially promoting from within. Yes. But I don't think it's ever something to just brush aside when you talk about change in terms of the play designer, the play caller, and the guy who needs to be on the same exact pages, and the guy who is the most important player in your organization, which is the quarterback. So can he survive it? Yes. Do I think it's a big deal? Yes, I do.”

You know, when put into the context Hasselbeck laid out, partnered with a graphic showing 12 different names having called plays for Hurts over the last decade, it's hard not to be impressed by how he's navigated his quarterback career. Hurts and seen ups, seen downs, and through it all, learned some version of a new offense – Eagles or otherwise – each year as he continued to progress as a passer.