In 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl. Before they thrashed the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, it took sheer will and precision to come out on top seven years earlier.

Now, members of the so-called “Philly Special Crew” that helped lead them to that title are back together courtesy of Nick Foles and Jason Kelce, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Those two, alongside Corey Clement, Doug Pederson, and Trey Burton, took a picture with one another outside of the Philly Art Museum.

All of which is part of a shoot for NFL Films about the 2017 season.

The four guys who touched the football on the Philly Special and the guy who signed off on the play call at the Philly Art Museum today for an @NFLFilms shoot. pic.twitter.com/YSYqcjV1rf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 19, 2025

During Super Bowl LII, these guys ran one of the most legendary trick plays in history. On fourth and goal with 38 seconds left in the first half, coach Doug Peterson chose to go for the touchdown instead of the field goal.

Clement, an undrafted rookie, took the snap. TE Burton threw the pass to QB Foles, who scored the touchdown. Ultimately, that became the turning point of the game, leading to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. Afterward, Patriots coach Mike Pereira said it was an illegal formation.

Article Continues Below

In 2020, Cowboys QB Dak Presscot successfully ran the “Philly Special” against the New York Giants.

The “Philly Special” epitomized the spirit of Philadelphia .

For years, Philadelphia sports have always been defined by the deep-seated ethos of the city. Gritty, hard-working, and risky. When the biggest prize in the world was on the line, it was fittingly the Eagles that would live up to their moniker.

The same holds for the Flyers, 76ers, and Phillies. At one point in time, all of the Philadelphia professional teams had to work their way up from the bottom to be on par with the glitzy sports markets of New York and Los Angeles. But they worked with what they got, and it has produced some memorable moments.

For that, the “Philly Special” is one of those moments that will live on in Philadelphia lore for years and years to come.