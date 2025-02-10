The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end Josh Sweat is gonna get paid. And A.J. Brown may still be dancing. Also, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni represented A.J. Brown’s high school by wearing a jersey at Monday’s post-Super Bowl press conference, according to a post on X by Ian Rappoport.

A.J. Brown's high school jersey is a great touch.

And this is why you should never miss a minute on X. Just think if you didn’t get to see this post!

A.J. Brown caught three passes for 43 yards with a touchdown in the Super Bowl, turning Jameis Winston into a human celebration and inspiring his coach to wear his high school jersey. Maybe this would all make more sense if Brown had Super Bowl numbers like Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, who balled out for 157 yards on eight catches and two scores.

A.J. Brown contributes to Super Bowl win

It would have made sense for Sirianni to wear Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts’ high school jersey. Or perhaps that of rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean.

DeJean, Josh Sweat, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ hard-to-handle defense embarrassed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, denying the former dynasty with a 40-22 Super Bowl beatdown.

Sirianni acknowledged the defense had more to do with the win than A.J. Brown and the rest of the offense, which settled for 345 total yards despite possessing the football for almost 60 percent of the game. Sirianni called it a team win, according to ESPN.com.

“This is the ultimate team game,” Sirianni said. “You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody — offense, defense, special teams. We didn’t really ever care what anyone thought about how we won or their opinions. All we want to do is win. That’s a great football team, and we had to come out and play our best, and we did.”

Hurts backed the defensive narrative.

“Defense wins championships,” Hurts said. “We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we’re able to do what we do.”