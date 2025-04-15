With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles is the status of Dallas Goedert, their Super Bowl-winning tight end.

Initially drafted in the second round a few months after Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl, Goedert has been a rumored trade candidate for months now and very well could end up on another team before Week 1, if not before the NFL draft comes to an end.

So naturally, when Todd McShay noted to keep an eye on Goedert in the 2025 NFL Draft and suggested the Eagles could pick LSU tight end Mason Taylor at pick 32 on The Mina Kimes Show, it turned heads around the fanbase for multiple reasons.

“I do think with the Eagles, do keep an eye on the Dallas Goedert situation,” McShay noted. “I could see Mason Taylor (at 32). I think Mason Taylor could be interesting there.”

Widely expected to come off the board on Day 2, the idea of picking Taylor at 32 might be a bit rich for many a talent evaluator. But when there's smoke, there's often fire, and if Colston Loveland is drafted before pick 32, don't be surprised if someone else uses the final pick in the first round and Howie Roseman is planning a call to Taylor or someone similar in the high 30s, especially since the LSU star has a very similar game to the South Dakota product.

Lance Zierlein compared Mason Taylor to Dallas Goedert

Speaking of the Goedert-Taylor connection, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein actually used the former as the pro comp for the latter, noting how the LSU product could be used in a similar way at the pro level.

“Ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines. With just three seasons under Taylor's belt, more growth is expected in both his game and frame,” Zierlein wrote. “He's a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time. He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed. He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space, but in-line action will be a challenge for him. His game needs polish, but Taylor has the ability to become a higher-volume target for a team looking to upgrade at the ‘F' tight end spot.”

When the Eagles drafted Goedert back in 2018, it was to replace their star tight end Zach Ertz just as his athleticism started to decline. Now, eight years later, could Taylor follow the same path? Fans will find out soon enough.