The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason, recently firing Kevin Patullo from his post as the team's offensive coordinator and hiring Sean Mannion to the same position. The moves came after the Eagles' disappointing 2025 season, which ended with a brutal home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Now, the team is staying busy making more hires for their offensive staff under Mannion's direction.

“The Eagles are hiring Chris Kuper as their offensive line coach, sources tell The Insiders,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “Kuper spent the past four seasons in the same role in Minnesota, where he crossed paths with new Eagles OC Sean Mannion. Now, they’re teaming up in Philly.”

Indeed, Kuper did spend time with Mannion on the same staff for the Minnesota Vikings, and now he is joining an Eagles team that has had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for quite some time now.

Unfortunately, that didn't translate to much success for the Philadelphia offense last season, as the team saw major regression from running back Saquon Barkley on the heels of his historic 2024 effort, and also found themselves unable to utilize talented wide receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith with any consistency.

How much of this was due to schematics, and how much was due to some of the shortcomings of quarterback Jalen Hurts is certainly a question worth asking, but the Eagles saw enough to know that major changes were needed on the offensive coaching staff.

It remains to be seen if changes to the roster itself will follow, with many fans clamoring for the team to explore trade scenarios for Brown due to his increasingly strained relationship with the team.

In any case, the Eagles still have a lot to sort out before the 2026 season arrives.