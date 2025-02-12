The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Their 40-22 victory marks their second title in franchise history, following their 2017 triumph. Philly fans were ready, buying shirts, hats, and other merchandise within hours of the game ending. Tim McManus of ESPN reports that the Eagles fans have set the Super Bowl merchandise record.

“According to the Fanatics, the Eagles have set a record for merchandise sales by a Super Bowl champion in the first 24 hours after a title clinch,” McManus reported. “The Eagles are also Fanatics’ best-selling champion across all sports for the first 24 hours post-Championship clinch.”

After the title, Philadelphians flocked to the internet to get their updated championship merchandise. They are one of the largest fanbases in the league, so setting the record isn't stunning. But other teams, including the 2017 team, have broken long championship droughts that could have beaten it. The previous 24-hour record was the most recent champion, the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Eagles had a dominant team all season, which is part of the reason fans ran to commemorate the year in their closet. While the confetti gets cleaned up and merch packages get delivered, Philly is looking at a wild celebration and a repeat run.

The Eagles are not going anywhere

On Friday, Philadelphia will flood the streets for the Eagles Super Bowl parade. Their 2017 title ended with a wild parade, which is remembered for an iconic Jason Kelce speech in front of the Art Museum steps. The 2024 Eagles will parade through Philly on Valentine's Day and then start looking for a third title.

The Eagles collapsed down the stretch in 2023, losing in the Wild Card round after a 10-1 start. General manager Howie Roseman responded to that disaster by signing Saquon Barkley and hiring Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio. Those three moves worked to perfection but one of those holes is open as of now.

Moore is out as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, taking the New Orleans Saints head coaching job on Tuesday. He changed his coaching style to best fit Philly's personnel, a skill that should translate well to his next role. He was a pass-first coordinator with the Cowboys and Chargers but called the plays for one of the best running attacks ever.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Philly fans across the country and around the world bought merchandise. It is their second title and if they win again, expect the crazy Philly fans to do it again next year.