Some people loathe him. Others find that he makes a useful meme. But the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans absolutely love the man. Dom DiSandro, or “Big Dom” as he is known, was banned from the sidelines for getting into a physical altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in Week 13 of the 2023-24 campaign.

Philly proceeded to lose that game and six of its last seven including the playoffs, ending the season in humiliating fashion. Big Dom, who is officially listed as senior adviser to the general manager, chief security officer and head of gameday coaching operations, returned to head coach Nick Sirianni's side for 2024-25. And now, the Eagles are champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl 59.

Coincidence? Most likely, but the team has repeatedly stressed his importance and presence. He shared his thoughts on the franchise's dominant performance during the postgame celebration. “Watch {those} guys play hard together, so it was fun,” DiSandro, with the Italian flag in his grasp, told The Athletic's Dianna Russini. “We could be a little dysfunctional, but we do it… the Paisan way.”

Expand Tweet

Big Dom witnesses the Eagles claim NFL supremacy

One of the most polarizing non-players in the NFL is enjoying the moment. He and the Eagles endured adversity, most of their own doing, and are now relishing the second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts took home game MVP honors, Josh Sweat and Cooper DeJean led a relentless defensive attack, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both found the end zone and Nick Sirianni got his guys ready to play. They will all rightfully be mentioned long before Big Dom gets a shout-out. Regardless of how people feel about the 26-year Eagles employee, the community undeniably values him.

Maybe it's a Philly thing. Or, maybe other teams will now try to find their own Big Dom.