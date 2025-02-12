With the 2024 NFL season officially over, it's hard to look back at the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive dominance and not tip the cap heavily to the dynamic rookie duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Coming into the NFL with unique situations, with the former playing for a small school and the latter having questions about which position he should fill long-term, Mitchell and DeJean turned in two of the best individual rookie seasons of any Eagles cornerback in franchise history, being named finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year as a result.

But how did Mitchell and DeJean hit the ground running so swiftly? Well, in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks sat down with defensive backs coach Christian Parker to ask about their development, with the 33-year-old breaking down how they've grown as players over the last season.

“I think it started in rookie minicamp in terms of football 101, from field spacing to leverages and all those things. I think we really challenged both of them that they had the potential to have a role, but the potential is a dangerous word because either you fulfill it or don't,” Parker told Shorr-Parks. “I think both of them have been really aggressive in their approach to doing that. Whether it's extra meeting time, watching the film, just learning things to endear themselves to their teammates and doing things the right way. So it really was an aggressive approach, but really, at that point, it's up to them on how they handle it, and I think they've handled it exceptionally well.”

Asked how the Eagles were able to bring their players together so quickly under a new scheme for everyone, Parker noted that it all comes down to coaching, with Fangio's scheme benefiting from buy-in from the players.

“Well, for one, I think it's about everyone being on the same page being connected. I think it starts with us as a coaching staff, so me, Boy and Joe being on the same page with Vic, being an extension of him in how he sees things. I think it's important to be demanding of those guys from the little details,” Parker told Shorr-Parks.

“Everybody is talented, but what are the little things you are willing to do to separate yourself from everybody else? How are you willing to cause other people to make plays, so whether that's Reed being the trick safety and catching the three over so Chauncy can play with outside leverage and capture a sail route or Cooper rerouting players so it takes the speed off from somebody else to make the corners drive easier. Whatever it is, understanding we're all connected on the back end, and then when it's your time to put that hard hat on and win your one-on-ones, you own that too.”

Would Mitchell and DeJean have found similar success if they were drafted by, say, the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers? Frankly, it's hard to say, but fortunately, Eagles fans won't have to find out, as they call Philadelphia home and will for the foreseeable future.