After suffering a pair of ugly losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles did something a little different to get the vibes back on track down the stretch: an inflatable locker room Positivity Rabbit.

Asked about the inflatable locker room Positivity Rabbit elephant in the locker room by his old player, Jason Kelce, before a Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Nick Sirianni broke the situation down rather plainly, noting that it was the players who decided to bring some joy to the NovaCare Center, instead of an effort from the coaches.

“What's the deal with the bunny? The bunny, you know, you don't see me in the locker room very much. So actually, Bob just let me know about it. That feels like something Landon Dickerson's up to,” Sirianni said.

“That is the place for you guys to be as players without their head coach. But I know this, a lot of joy, a lot of confidence this week. And it's just something that, you know, I'm assuming it's just something to give us a little bit of joy right there. But it's been a great week of practice. We're excited to get out here going against a really good opponent on Monday Night Football. Really excited about that.”

Asked about reports that he's been more involved in offensive meetings during the mini-Bye before MNF, Sirianni reminded Kelce that he's always been a vocal part of the meetings; he just wanted to give it some extra attention before Philadelphia's showdown in LA.

“You know, you know, I'm always going to be involved. You know, my name's on everything that's out there. Offense, defense, special teams. So always going to be involved in that,” Sirianni noted.

“And I think it's, you know, just a little more vocal in meetings. You know that, I mean, you've been there. You know that that's something. You know, that's something, you know, just to start off a meeting kind of, you know, talk through some of the things that are in. You know, just bring some juice and be ready to go. So it's really been pretty much business as usual. You know, Kevin will, Kevin will handle it out there tonight and I'll be right there to support him.”

Will the Eagles' offense look markedly different in Week 14 when compared to their past two performances against the Cowboys and Bears? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the positivity is back in South Philadelphia, and that can only lead to good things down the line.