Winning a championship means celebrating however you want, and the Philadelphia Eagles made sure to do it their way after their Super Bowl LIX victory. While beer-chugging antics took center stage later, an unexpected moment of team chemistry happened backstage before the team’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Before their segment, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts were treated to a special tribute from the Eagles’ offensive linemen, per X.

Brotherhood on Display

Channeling the iconic The Lion King, they sang the whimsical “I Always Wanted A Brother” as Barkley and Hurts stood up, each lineman dramatically popping into view. The moment was filled with laughter, with Hurts struggling to contain his amusement while Barkley embraced the fun. This display of camaraderie highlighted why this team made it to the top, with their bond extending beyond the field.

Later, the team took their celebration to The Tonight Show, where they put their beer-chugging abilities to the test with Fallon. But it wasn’t all about partying. Hurts reflected on his journey, sharing how he keeps a photo of himself after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss as motivation. “I use it as fuel,” he admitted, reinforcing the mentality that helped Philadelphia capture the championship this time around.

The Tush Push Debate and a Heartfelt Message

The conversation naturally drifted to the Eagles' signature short-yardage play, widely known as the “Tush Push.” However, Hurts made it clear that he doesn’t use that name. “That's not what I call it,” he said, leaving Fallon and the audience guessing. Though he remained tight-lipped on his personal term for it, he’s previously referred to it as the “quarterback sneak.”

Barkley, however, embraced the nickname, joking, “I'm the one that pushes the tush,” flashing a grin. His addition to the team has clearly been seamless, with the chemistry between him, Hurts, and the offensive line making the play even more effective.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Fallon played a voicemail from Barkley’s six-year-old daughter, Jada. Her message before the big game was pure love: “I know you're going to win. But if you don’t, that is okay. I will always, always love you.” The emotional moment grounded the night’s celebrations, reminding everyone of the human side behind the game.

The festivities wrapped up with Hurts, Barkley, and the offensive line—Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, and Jordan Mailata—shotgunning beers. While it’s unclear who won, Hurts certainly lost. Rather than downing his drink, he gleefully poured it over Dickerson, perhaps saving his energy for Friday’s championship parade.