The skid continues for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, as they suffered their third loss in a row after absorbing a 22-19 defeat via overtime at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

If it's any consolation for Philadelphia and its fans, they saw star running back Saquon Barkley take off for an incredible 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles in front by three points.

Apart from giving the Eagles the lead, Barkley's long rushing score put him in the same territory with NFL legend Jim Brown and Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry.

“The Eagles take a 16-13 4th quarter lead behind Saquon Barkley's 52 yard TD rush. It's Barkley's 12th career rush TD of at least 50 yards, tying Jim Brown and Derrick Henry for the 3rd-most in NFL history,” shared ESPN Insights in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It had been a while since the last time the former Penn State Nittany Lions star running back scored a rushing touchdown prior to the meeting with the Chargers. Barkley scored a rushing touchdown in Week 8's home win against his former team, the New York Giants, at home and went four straight games without finding the end zone on the ground — until Monday.

Barkley finished the Chargers game with 122 rushing yards on 20 carries for the Eagles, who dropped to 8-5. While that record is still good for first place in the NFC East standings, Philadelphia's chances of securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC gets blurrier.