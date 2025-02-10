Saquon Barkley has every right to party after the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl 59 down in New Orleans.

Following the Eagles' 40-22 demolition of the Chiefs, Barkley celebrated in the locker room as though he's back in college. Barkley, who celebrated his 28th birthday the same day he won his first Super Bowl, showed off his beer shotgunning skills in the locker room, to the amazement of people who saw him do it via a video that spread on social media.

“PSU alumni you can tell,” said a fan, referencing the fact that Barkley is indeed a product of Penn State football.

Before being selected second overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Giants, Barkley played college football for the Nittany Lions from 2015 to 2017.

Saquon Barkley caps first season with the Eagles with a Super Bowl win

Expect more celebrations to come for Barkley and the Eagles, who absolutely outplayed and out-everything the Chiefs. Philadelphia held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scoreless in the first half. Although Kansas City scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, that was when the Eagles had the Super Bowl virtually in the bag.

Barkley was not able to score a touchdown and only recorded 57 rushing yards on 25 carries for a mere 2.3 yards average per carry but at the end of the day, his decision to take his talents to Philadelphia paid off massively. Barkley left the Giants in the 2024 offseason and signed a three-year contract worth $37.75 million with the Eagles.

During the 2024 NFL regular season, Barkley flourished alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts, who won Super Bowl 59 honors. Barkley led the league in his first year with the Eagles, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 rushing attempts across 16 games. Despite his pedestrian rushing production in New Orleans, Barkley still had 499 rushing yards in the playoffs along with five touchdowns on 91 carries.