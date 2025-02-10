On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrated his 28th birthday, and despite a subpar outing by his incredibly lofty standards, he was also able to celebrate winning a Super Bowl. It was a fitting conclusion to what will likely go down as the greatest start-to-finish season ever by a running back, even if Barkley didn't have the home run play on the grandest stage that many expected he would.

Saquon Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 57 yards, routinely running into a wall of Chiefs defenders that seemed hell-bent on making sure that anyone besides the league's best running back would beat them on Super Bowl Sunday. Barkley's 2.3 yards per rush was his lowest average this season, though he did also add 6 receptions for 40 yards, which was one of his most productive outings as a pass-catcher all year.

In the end, it didn't matter that Barkley didn't deliver an iconic performance or even one breakaway run in Philly's 40-22 win. He got to get his hands on the Lombardi Trophy, which is something that never would've happened had he remained a member of the New York Giants. He got to watch on as the confetti fell down onto him and his teammates after the game. He was able to bask in the smell of champagne and cigar smoke in the Eagles locker room. And to cap it all off, he was serenaded with ‘Happy Birthday' at least two times.

Barkley wasn't the only Eagles player celebrating a birthday on Super Bowl Sunday. Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean turned 22 on February 9th, and unexpectedly, he was the birthday boy who made the home run play that turned the game into an early blowout. DeJean picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass into traffic midway through the 2nd quarter and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown which put Philly up 17-0.

In the end, the Eagles proved on Sunday that they were not just the best team in the league during the 2024 season, but one of the most complete Super Bowl champions in recent NFL history. It turns out, you can have your cake and eat it too.