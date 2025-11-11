The Philadelphia Eagles had their fans gasping for air momentarily. Quinyon Mitchell briefly went down hard against the Green Bay Packers. His NFL injury occurred on the same night the Packers' Matthew Golden got ruled out.

Mitchell's situation occurred during the first half, as the cornerback left during this sequence involving Christian Watson.

Mitchell's situation occurred during the first half, as the cornerback left during this sequence involving Christian Watson.

Fans swiftly reacted online to the ailment, including one creating a prayer circle for the star cornerback. Fortunately, Mitchell came out of the blue tent and returned to the field — sparking relieved Eagle fan reactions. Including one reacting to Mitchell returning to his pass breakup machine self.

Quinyon Mitchell breaking up passes like pic.twitter.com/A05dWSHiig — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) November 11, 2025

Mitchell noticeably jogged off under his own power — becoming the first sign of positivity for Philly. Fans have grown to love the NFL Draft first round find, with one calling him irreplaceable.

Quinyon Mitchell delivered previous epic outing in Packers vs. Eagles

The former Toledo cornerback made his presence felt against Green Bay one year ago.

Jordan Love tested his side nine times in the 2024 meeting — but Mitchell broke up three passes and allowed four catches for 60 yards. His Eagles claimed the 34-29 victory in that meeting.

The then rookie became even more stellar in the playoff meeting. Love still threw toward his side six times, yet watched Mitchell allow only two catches for 10 yards. Mitchell entered Lambeau for the first time ever anticipated to deliver a breakout evening.

Mitchell and the defense became deadlocked in a defensive battle at Lambeau Field in the rematch. He and the Philly defense surrendered only 50 total yards of offense before halftime — including just one passing yard. Love took one sack and Green Bay was yet to convert on third down in five tries.