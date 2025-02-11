The Philadelphia Eagles got their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history on Sunday. Philadelphia crushed Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, due in large part to a heroic effort by their defense. Eagles DC Vic Fangio highlighted one young player who made one of the biggest plays of the Super Bowl.

Fangio spent some time during his Tuesday press conference talking about rookie CB Cooper DeJean. Philly's DC broke down a crucial pick-six by DeJean that put the game into blowout territory during the second quarter.

“It’s 10-0 at that time, I believe still anybody’s game. We’re playing a zone. He was playing an inside zone. [Patrick] Mahomes was out on kind of a dash play, and he just read his eyes, saw where he was looking, and stepped in front, made a tremendous play. And I had told him in prep for here that he was going to get his first pick in this game. So I was really happy,” Fangio said.

Fangio's quote makes it sound like DeJean remembered Philadelphia's game plan and executed it to perfection on that play. That is a credit both to Fangio and DeJean.

Fangio believes that DeJean has a bright future in the NFL. He credited DeJean for being very mature for such a young player.

“He’s young. His birth certificate says he’s young, but he’s very, very mature,” Fangio concluded.

Eagles' Brandon Graham called Chiefs' three-peat talk a ‘slap to us'

Philadelphia's defense was absolutely the most important unit on the field during Super Bowl 59. The Eagles played like their hair was on fire, ferociously attacking Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' offense on every play.

Eagles veteran Brandon Graham may have the answer to why Philly's defense was so aggressive. They were mad about all of Kansas City's three-peat talk.

“That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us,” Graham said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. “It was like, they ain't seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together.”

Josh Sweat added to this narrative, claiming that Philadelphia did not drastically change their defensive approach to playing Kansas City.

“We didn't change the game plan or anything,” Sweat said. “We just rush and cover together, and whoever made the play made it. Fangio just made the calls, and we executed. He always puts us in the right position to make the plays, and it worked out.”

Whatever the Eagles did in preparation for the Super Bowl, they need to bottle it for the 2025 season.