ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL is about to present its crown jewel, the Super Bowl, and the biggest storyline is… WAIT, LUKA DONCIC GOT TRADED TO THE LAKERS???? After a wild week in the NBA, it’s finally time to turn our attention back to the Big Game and talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles matchup. And with that, let’s get into the ClutchPoints NFL Super Bowl 59 picks, predictions, and odds column.

While this is not the matchup most NFL fans wanted in Super Bowl 59, it is a historic one. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going for their third-straight championship, which would be the first three-peat in league history.

As for the Eagles, they are playing in their third Super Bowl in the last eight seasons, which is an incredible accomplishment in and of itself. While only Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Jake Elliott, and long-snapper Rick Lovato were on the 2017 title-winning team, there are a lot of core players — Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, etc. — who lost to the Chiefs 38-35 in the championship game just two seasons ago.

So, the burning question for Super Bowl 59 is, will the Chiefs make history, or can the Eagles find redemption in New Orleans?

The Chiefs- Eagles Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 pm ET on FOX.

There’s no way of sugarcoating it. We went 0-2 with our winners and 0-2 against the spread as the Eagles and Chiefs took down the Commanders and Bills to make the Big Game. While that’s not good, it still doesn’t kill our 2024 record. Overall, ahead of the Super Bowl, we’ve gone 177-107 straight up and 140-139-5 ATS on the season.

With that, let’s get right into the NFL Super Bowl 59 picks, predictions, and odds.

Previous Weeks: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17 | Week 18 | Wild Card | Divisional Round| Conference Championship

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

This may be a boring matchup for most fans of other NFL teams, but when these two teams step on the field, it will be a chess match between the Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo and the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Vic Fangio, and Kellen Moore.

It seems like this game can only go one of two ways.

Philadelphia is a much more talented team across the board, except, of course, at the quarterback position. They have a dominant offensive line and running back in Saquon Barkley and playmakers on the outside. The Eagles also have a defense stocked with high-end talent.

If this game ended as a Philly blowout, it wouldn’t be a shock with the overall talent on the field.

On the other hand, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Reid, the Chiefs always have a puncher’s chance.

So, the other way this goes is how most Chiefs games have gone this season. Kansas City starts slow and maybe even gives up a halftime lead, but just hangs around and hangs around all game. If KC can keep it within a score going into the final four minutes of the game, we all know what happens next.

While the Eagles have more talent overall, who would you rather have with the game on the line? Hurts or Mahomes? And hint: If you answer the former, you are simply lying to yourself and likely live within a SEPTA ride of the City of Brotherly Love.

If this game is close and not a big Eagles win, every NFL fan knows deep down in their hearts that it will end in a Chiefs’ three-peat.

So, for the official selection in our NFL Super Bowl 59 picks, predictions, and odds column, I will quote from this space one year ago.

“As someone who lived through the entire Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, the biggest lesson learned was that while no one wins all the time, you’ll never go broke betting on two of the best of all time,” I wrote on Feb. 9, 2024.

After that, we took the -2.5 points the San Francisco 49ers were giving and took the Chiefs 31-30. They ended up winning (and covering) 25-22, but the sentiment was dead-on. That’s why we’ll once again take the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Pick: Chiefs 27-24