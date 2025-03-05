With the Philadelphia Eagles cutting some of the key pieces that helped them win a Super Bowl, they're also re-signing others to keep them on the team for the foreseeable future. Zack Baun is one of those players, and he just got a big extension from the Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Breaking: Eagles are re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed at signing and additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, per sources. The contract instantly makes Baun one of the highest-paid LBs in the NFL,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles are making sure that they're locking in their core group of players so they can continue to dominate and get to the Super Bowl once again next season. A day before Baun got his extension, Saquon Barkley received a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Barkley became the first running back to receive a salary of over $20+ million per year, can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, and $36 million is fully guaranteed.

The Eagles showed last season that they have the best unit on both sides of the ball, and with them going in with almost the same group next season, that shouldn't change.

Even after cutting Darius Slay and James Bradberry, there's still a possibility that they circle back and try to re-sign those guys in free agency as well.

There's no doubt that the Eagles are still trying to make big moves as well, as they've been in rumors for possibly trying to pursue Myles Garrett if the Cleveland Browns end up making him available. With a defensive line that is already one of the best in the league, adding somebody like Garrett could make them dangerous, and opposing teams would have to gameplan even harder.