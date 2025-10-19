On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in what was suddenly a quasi must-win game at this early juncture of the season. The Eagles sit at 4-2, but questions have been building about the offense's struggles, particularly their inability to get star wide receiver AJ Brown the football down the field.

It seems that the Eagles were determined to answer those critics on Sunday, as quarterback Jalen Hurts found Brown bolting down the sideline for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

AJ Brown gets the ball. AJ Browns scores TD.pic.twitter.com/xZfghk0zAB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Making matters even more impressive was the fact that the score occurred on fourth down, meaning that the Eagles were risking giving up the ball to Minnesota with excellent field position had they not been able to convert.

The touchdown should ease Eagles fans' concerns in the AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts department at least a little bit for the time being. Last week against the New York Giants, Hurts overthrew wide receiver Devonta Smith on what was going to be a sure touchdown in a play that drew criticism and mockery from the NFL world, reigniting questions over whether the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year because of Hurts or despite him.

While the early touchdown to Brown on Sunday won't quell all of those concerns permanently, it was a good reminder of just how explosive this Eagles offense can look when it's firing on all cylinders, and the fact that it occurred against one of the NFL's better defensive units, and on the road at that, certainly was an encouraging sign.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Vikings game, the Eagles will next take the field on Sunday at home for a rematch against the Giants.