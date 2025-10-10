Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley looked morose in the locker room as he talked to reporters on Thursday. They just got upset by the New York Giants, 34-17, at MetLife Stadium, absorbing their second straight defeat.

The Eagles, who fell to 4-2, failed to score a single point in the second half, as the Giants clamped down on defense. It was a hard pill to swallow for the defending champions, who were coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Barkley struggled once again, logging 12 carries for 58 yards. Against the Broncos, he only had six carries for 30 yards.

While the running back acknowledged their mistakes, he also stressed that they should probably alter their approach on offense.

“We made some misses, they (Giants) made some plays. That's just football,” said Barkley in a video shared by Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Last year, they were predictable. I mean, everyone knew they were going to run the ball. But they still got it off. I think we also need to get back to that attitude, to that mindset of not giving a f*** what (the defense) is trying to do.”

Aside from the 28-year-old Barkley, who was runner-up in last season's MVP race, Jalen Hurts didn't play up to par as well. While he produced solid numbers, he got sacked three times, hurting their chances to make a comeback.

“I got to be better,” said the Super Bowl MVP in a report from the Associated Press.

After their defeat to Denver, rumors arose that the Eagles aren't on the same page. Hurts tried to dismiss them, maintaining that they share the same goal of defending the crown.

The Eagles will try to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings on October 19.