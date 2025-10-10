The Statue of Liberty must be jumping up and down right now after the New York Giants took down the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17, at MetLife Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The packed venue bore witness to the Giants' dismantling of the defending champions, particularly in the second half. In their primetime debut, Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo showed why they're the future pillars of the squad.

They combined for five touchdowns, as the Giants improved to 2-4 to send the Eagles crashing for the second straight game. Dart passed and rushed for two scores, while Skattebo had a career-high three touchdowns.

Fans trooped to X to celebrate the victory, which could jumpstart a strong run for New York.

“IDC what our record is, that win felt so good. I have hope as a Giants fan. I haven’t had hope in years,” said @HM31412.

“Giants really beat the Eagles LOL,” commented @AntLucas_.

“Never thought I’d live to see the day the Giants are dog-walking and embarrassing the Eagles on primetime,” wrote @J0nesToChina, while adding a popular GIF of New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

@NYGcrush shared a clip of Dart high-fiving the referee in the third quarter, adding: “Jaxson Dart making Giants football fun again.”

Jaxson Dart making Giants football fun again 🥹💙

“We’re giving a lot of love to Jax and Cam, but Abdul Carter is a problem too. When (Malik) Nabers comes back, this is a new team. I love these young @Giants,” posted @Illmatic_94.

Speaking of which, Nas' iconic album, “Illmatic,” has a song entitled “NY State of Mind.” There's an analogy there somewhere.

Free dirty water hot dogs for everyone!

The Giants will return to action against the Denver Broncos on October 19.