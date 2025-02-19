The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl, and the offseason is now upon us. It's going to be a relaxing one for the Eagles as they sit atop the football throne, but it's obviously still an important one as they want to stay where they are. There are a lot of important decisions to be made in Philadelphia, and one of them involves offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.

Mekhi Becton spent the first few years of his career with the New York Jets before coming over to the Eagles ahead of this past season. He is now a free agent, but NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks that he will want to stay put in Philadelphia.

“Now, could there be a team out there that throws silly money at him and makes it a moot point – absolutely that's what free agency is about,” Adam Schefter said, according to 97.5 The Fanatic. “But I think he's smart enough after what he went through in New York, and what he went through in Philadelphia this year, to recognize, ‘You know what, this is pretty good. I'm in a great spot, with a great line, and a great coach, let's continue this. I might not get quite as much as l might in another city, but it's going to be more valuable and beneficial for me to be here.' So, I think there's a real chance that he winds up staying.”

It would be hard for Becton to not be satisfied with his one year in Philadelphia. He got better and revitalized his career, and he won a Super Bowl. What's not to love?

“Mekhi Becton found a home in Philadelphia, and he chose to go to Philadelphia in large part because he believed that Jeff Stoutland would help rebuild his career, and that's exactly what happened,” Schefter continued. “Now, he can go out and seek greener pastures elsewhere, or he and the Eagles could work out a fair deal where he could continue to thrive. So, I think Mekhi Becton is going to be inclined to stay.”

It's going to be interesting to see what happens during free agency, but Schefter makes a lot of good points. Mekhi Becton has found a great situation with the Eagles, and it will likely take a pretty special offer to sway him away. Becton has only been in the NFL since 2020, and he seems to be hitting his peak. He could end up finding a way to stay in Philadelphia for the long haul.