The NFL Draft is just a month away, and there could be a lot of movement when it comes to trades and things of that sort. Everyone is wondering what could happen at the beginning of the draft, but not many people are worried about what could happen toward the end of the first round. The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to look out for, and they could try to get a higher pick in the first round.

In a trade scenario from NFL.com, the Eagles are receiving the 26th and 190th picks from the Los Angeles Rams for the 32nd, 96th, and 168th picks.

“Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a year off from trading up in the first round in 2024. … Can he really stop himself from getting back in the mix this April? Maybe. But I wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the board for one of this year's top receivers or to add more pieces to Philly's stellar defensive line,” NFL Network's Chad Reuter wrote. “The Day 2 pick he'd send to L.A. wouldn't be a deterrent because he could pick up more assets in separate deals later during the weekend.

“Rams GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have had a ton of success finding contributors on Days 2 and 3, so securing extra capital while only moving down six slots could be right in their wheelhouse. L.A. is positioned to take the best available player at the end of the first round, though I imagine they'll have their eye on which DBs are still available at No. 32.”

Could Howie Roseman make a deal in the first round for the Eagles?



Howie Roseman has always shown that he can be the most aggressive person in the leauge when it comes to trades, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did the same this time around. Being aggressive has led the Eagles to get some of the best draft picks, and it has also led them to get some of the best talent in the NFL in general.

It would be interesting to see if the Rams would be willing to help the Eagles in this scenario, especially since they beat them in the playoffs. Nonetheless, the Rams are getting three picks in return, so it may be worth their wild to make the deal.

Roseman doesn't surprise anybody, and he could be looking to make some deals before the draft arrives.