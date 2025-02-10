Nick Sirianni is the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. In four seasons at the helm, he has led the Eagles to two Super Bowls, including in 2025 when the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 59, 40-22. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. Here is a look at the life of Nick Sirianni's wife Brett Ashley Cantwell.

Who is Nick Sirianni's wife Brett Ashley Cantwell?

The couple Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell got married on June 22, 2013. A few years before that, due to some convincing from Brett's sister, the duo went on their first date in 2011, according to The Sun.

Now, more than a decade later, the pair has been going strong, enjoying the fruits of their labor and their hard work, including Sirianni's net worth of $10 million now that he's the head coach of the Eagles.

Sirianni went from working various jobs at different NFL teams, moving across the country, to now head coaching a recent Super Bowl participant and doing it very well.

On the other hand, Cantwell transformed a successful career into motherhood and being the biggest supporter of one of the most popular young coaches in the NFL. However, before we get to motherhood and their recent success, let's look at the early life of Brett.

Brett Ashley Cantwell's early life

Brett Ashley Cantwell was born on Aug. 26, 1986. That would make her five years younger than her husband, but it is clear that the age gap was not a problem for the two. She grew up in Springfield, Mo., where she finished high school.

In that town, she also finished her college education and started working as an elementary school teacher. It was a successful career, and Brett was very happy working there, but at that time, her sister Courtney Aline Cantwell, told her about Nick Sirianni.

At that moment, when the pair met, Nick was working as an offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, in a city around 2½ hours out of Springfield.

Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell's courtship

Despite her being interested in Nick, per The Local Report, there had to be some convincing done by Courtney Aline. In the end, Brett Ashley decided Nick was worth the time, and in 2011, the pair finally met, and it seems like the connection was made right away. Just one year later, in 2012, the couple announced their engagement.

As Nick was still working in Kansas City, she relocated there and decided to continue pursuing her elementary school teaching career.

In 2013, at Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, the couple married, but they did not stay in Kansas City for long. The San Diego Chargers hired Sirianni to be their offensive quality control coach, and then they relocated to California.

Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell grow their family

In California, the pair stayed for four years, but even more important than their location was the fact that their family was starting to take shape. In 2015, while Sirianni was working for the Chargers as a quarterbacks coach, Brett gave birth to their first child, Jacob. Jacob was soon not the lone child, as the pair brought their first daughter into this world, named Taylor.

Two kids were clearly not enough for the pair, as in 2020, their third child and second son, Miles, was born. Due to new commitments at home, Brett had to stop her teaching career and started being a mother full time.

For the first time in four years, the couple then moved one more time, this time to Indianapolis. After various staff positions, Sirianni finally got the opportunity to have a more meaningful role in an NFL franchise. The Indianapolis Colts hired him to be their offensive coordinator, and he took the position.

Overall, he held it for three full years, from 2018 until 2020. This is very relevant because while their first two kids were born in California, one in San Diego and one in Los Angeles, their third child was actually born in Indianapolis, where the duo was living due to Nick's job.

Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell move to Philadelphia

Finally, in 2021, Nick finally got his shot to become an NFL coach, and Brett Ashley, together with their three kids, relocated to Philadelphia to support her husband in his new venture. Brett Ashley Cantwell is not the kind of person that would spend her time on social media or trying to bank off the fame of her husband, choosing to not even have public social media accounts.

She has made personal and professional sacrifices to follow Nick around the country, stand by his side and raise their children, and it has clearly been working for the couple, as they are, to this day, happily married and showing no signs of slowing down as Sirianni's Eagles won the Super Bowl following the 2024 season.

This is all we know so far about Nick Sirianni's wife Brett Ashley Cantwell.