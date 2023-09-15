Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2023 is $10 million. Sirianni went from Division III college football to the sport's grandest stage as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Let's look at Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2023.

Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

Sirianni has come a long way from his Division III roots, and as a coach, he has worked with some of the game's greatest players. Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2023 sits at about $10 million, according to Pro Football Network.

Sirianni was born on June 15, 1981, in Jamestown, N.Y. He was the son of a football coach. His father, Fran, was the head coach at Southwestern Central High School. Nick was a wide receiver for his father's team and went to Division III Mount Union. The university won three National Championships while Sirianni was a player. He was a starter for three years, putting up 988 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year.

Sirianni is married to Brett Ashley Cantwell. They have three children, two boys and a girl. They have been married since June 2013.

Nick Sirianni's early coaching career

As most coaches do, Sirianni started his coaching career at his alma mater as a defensive backs coach. He also coached wide receivers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for three seasons.

Sirianni's first opportunity in the NFL came under Todd Haley and the Kansas City Chiefs. He moved up the ranks each season, going from an offensive quality-control coach to the wide receivers coach in just three seasons. The Chiefs fired Haley, and new head coach Andy Reid chose not to retain Sirianni's services.

The San Diego Chargers were the next team to hire Sirianni, giving him an opportunity as a quality-control coach. The Chargers promoted Sirianni to quarterbacks coach and later wide receivers coach.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Sirianni in his first big role, naming him offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. It wasn't a traditional offensive coordinator role, as head coach Frank Reich opted to call the plays. Despite not calling the plays, Sirianni's work with the offense helped them rank in the top half of offenses in the NFL.

Nick Sirianni's first head-coaching job

On Jan. 24, 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Sirianni to be their new head coach. In a rare occurrence for coaching contracts, the terms were released and reported to be a five-year deal, worth $35 million.

Sirianni's first staff has had a lot of success, as his first coordinators were Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen. Gannon became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and Steichen was hired to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Sirianni's first season in charge of the Eagles was a success, leading the team to a 9-8 record, but they then suffered a loss in the Wild Card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was only the third Eagles coach ever to lead them to the playoffs in his first season.

Nick Sirianni leads Eagles to the Super Bowl

Nick Sirianni in tears during the national anthem 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mmJdIdCvb1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 12, 2023

His second season as head coach was a much bigger success, posting a 14-3 regular-season record. The team set franchise records in wins and points scored. They rolled their way through the NFC in the playoffs but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In a well-publicized story that outlines the growth of Sirianni as a coach, his opposing head coach in the game was Reid, who had fired him just 10 years earlier.

Sirianni's first head-coaching contract was quite profitable compared to some other coaches. The normal rate for first-time head coaches usually falls in the four-year, $20 million range. If Sirianni can continue to build a winner in Philadelphia, a more lucrative extension could be on his horizon. Nevertheless, was Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2023 a surprise?