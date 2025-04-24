Following their Super Bowl LIX triumph, the Philadelphia Eagles face the fascinating challenge of retooling a championship-winning roster amid significant offseason turnover. With the 2025 NFL Draft set to commence, general manager Howie Roseman and his staff are once again in the spotlight. They are tasked with threading the needle between staying competitive in the short term and building for sustained success. The Birds have been here before—flying high with a target on their backs. Now, it’s about keeping their edge sharp.

Navigating Free Agency Challenges

Like most Super Bowl-winning squads, the Eagles couldn’t retain all their top talent. Defensive stalwarts such as Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Darius Slay Jr found new homes in free agency. This dealt blows to a unit that was instrumental in Philly’s title run. That kind of attrition is expected after a championship. However, it doesn’t make it any less painful.

Still, the Eagles managed to limit the bleeding in certain areas. Re-signing Zack Baun to a new deal preserved continuity at linebacker. This gave the team a defensive anchor in the middle of the field. Baun blossomed last season into a do-it-all presence. He brings much-needed leadership and versatility in a year when the defense will be integrating several new pieces.

One of the more curious moves this offseason was the signing of backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Cleveland. It’s not a headline-grabber, and ideally, he won’t take a snap in 2025. That said, his athletic profile mirrors that of starter Jalen Hurts. This gives the offense the ability to maintain its structure in case of injury. That's something that proved valuable for multiple teams around the league last year.

The Eagles also shook up the secondary again. They traded away CJ Gardner-Johnson in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green. A former first-round pick whose career stalled in Houston, Green arrives in Philly with something to prove. If the Eagles can work the same development magic they used on Mekhi Becton, then Green might quietly turn into a win for the offensive line.

That line, of course, is in transition. With Becton gone, the need to shore up the trenches is more pressing than ever. While not in full rebuild mode, the Eagles do face a delicate recalibration, especially on defense. The moves so far have kept them competitive. However, they need a strong draft to maintain championship aspirations.

Here we'll try to look at the three last-minute predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Loading Up at Wide Receiver

The Eagles do have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith anchoring the receiving corps. Still, the Eagles would be wise to add talent and depth at the position. Injuries and mismatches in the playoffs exposed the need for more reliable options behind their star duo.

Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor brings size, body control, and a refined route tree. He thrives in the intermediate game and could become a dependable third option. Oregon’s Tez Johnson adds pure speed and separation ability. That's perfect for vertical routes and gadget plays. Then there’s Arkansas standout Isaac TeSlaa. He brings physicality and reliable hands, particularly in contested catch situations and red zone looks.

By adding multiple receivers, the Eagles can mitigate injury risk, keep defenses honest, and offer Hurts a more diverse array of weapons.

2. Bolstering the Pass Rush

The loss of Josh Sweat created a void on the edge that can’t be ignored. Enter Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart. He is a relentless rusher with a high motor and an explosive first step. Note that Stewart posted 14 sacks and 45 tackles for loss over his two seasons in Ann Arbor.

He may not have prototypical size, but he makes up for it with burst, bend, and an advanced pass-rushing toolkit. Stewart would be a strong fit in Philadelphia’s aggressive front and could immediately contribute while developing into a full-time starter.

3. Reinforcing the Trenches

As the foundation of the offense, the Eagles’ line has long been a strength. However, with Becton departing and aging veterans nearing the twilight of their careers, it’s time to invest again.

That's why they will draft Connor Colby, who is a battle-tested lineman out of Iowa. He is tailor-made for Philly’s system. Colby started 50 games in college and brings toughness, technique, and scheme versatility. He is strong in both run and pass sets. His experience in a zone-based offense also makes him a natural plug-and-play candidate at guard.

His addition would not only patch a hole. It would also give the Eagles insurance should injuries strike—a lesson learned too often in the NFL.

Building for Sustained Success

As the draft clock ticks down, the Eagles’ approach seems clear: patch key holes without sacrificing the future. Whether it’s the added dynamism from new receivers, a revamped pass rush featuring Stewart, or line reinforcements led by Colby, these final moves could define the team’s repeat hopes.

In a conference that continues to get more competitive, the margin for error is slim. But with a calculated, aggressive draft strategy, the Eagles are in position to reload—not rebuild—and take flight once more in 2025.