The Philadelphia Eagles created a new gold standard for how to build a Super Bowl winning roster. General manager Howie Roseman locked in some NFL Draft gems since taking GM duties in 2010. Many will wonder who comes next after 2025 NFL mock draft season and using a mock simulator.

Jalen Hurts arrived via the draft. Same with other past Southeastern Conference stars DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell spearheaded last year's draft class. Each player became a cornerstone for the Super Bowl champs.

Eagles fans have grown comfortable with Roseman's decision making during this time of year. But now we're channeling Roseman himself in making some predictions, all via the Pro Football Sports Network mock draft simulator.

Philadelphia is called to take Luther Burden III out of Missouri in the first. Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is rising as a late Eagles possibility too. But does one or the other land here in this mock? The Eagles address one of these positions, but start in the trenches to kick off this mock.

Eagles bolster edge room with James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee

Philly and Roseman are clearly not satisfied with the Eagles' sack party of Patrick Mahomes. They top off the edge rush room with adding one more SEC standout.

Pearce Jr. is more towering at 6-foot-5, 247-pounds compared to last year's breakout edge star Nolan Smith. The Volunteer also blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. He'll stress out offensive tackles in pairing with Smith.

He'll need to add more mass to his frame and improve his swipe strength to displace a blocker's hands. But he arrives as the replacement for Brandon Graham here. Fittingly, Tennessee's last first rounder in 2014 (Derek Barnett) went to Philly. Pearce ends the dry spell for the Vols.

Eagles stay in trenches with second round selection

Only this time the Eagles add to the interior. And bring in a defender already familiar with Mitchell.

Darius Alexander arrives to create more depth and team with Carter at defensive tackle. He disrupts offensive lines off his 4.95 speed in the 40. Alexander also delivered impressive Senior Bowl work.

The departure of Milton Alexander persuades this pick at No. 64.

Potential Eagles TE of the future arrives next

Beloved tight end Dallas Goedert could become a draft night move. He's an unrestricted free agent for 2026 and carries an $11.7 million cap hit.

Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni and the champs move on from Goedert during draft weekend. Then grab his replacement out of the Atlantic Coast Conference: Elijah Arroyo of Miami.

Arroyo brings a cerebral side in identifying coverage openings and attacks it. He became a reliable security blanket for potential top overall pick Cam Ward. Arroyo comes with injury and blocking concerns. But he's got potential to become a new favorite target for Hurts.

Eagles add CB depth next

Selection No. 134 comes via the Detroit Lions. Philadelphia uses the pick to add another speedy coverage defender.

Jacob Parrish of Kansas State arrives in round four. A defensive whiz like Sirianni will likely love Parrish's inside/outside versatility plus ball-tracking skills. He's skilled at staying underneath routes in press man coverage and times his reaction to the ball.

Parrish lacks size at 5-foot-9. But he's a valuable nickel presence post C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Versatile trench help arrives in Round 5

Roseman, Siriani and company still need a center and guard. They take a talent with a history of starring in both spots. Plus was a former high school tackle.

Jonah Monheim of USC comes over in the fifth round (No. 161). Monheim is incredibly smart in knowing various blocking assignments for all five OL spots. He's also a patient pass protector who doesn't panic when a stunt or blitz arrives. He starts out at center here.

Monheim isn't the only trench addition in round five. The Eagles swoop up LSU standout Miles Frazier at 164th overall — who'll man guard. He's a powerful mauler in tight spaces and blocked for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels not long ago.

Saquon Barkley gains a change-of-pace teammate

Now the Eagles add depth next to their most prized offseason addition of 2024 Saquon Barkley. Brashard Smith of SMU heads here at 168th overall.

Smith became a touchdown machine in his move out of WR to the RB room. He hit defenses with smooth, quick cuts and spin moves for a Mustang team that clinched a College Football Playoff spot. Smith is still a novice at RB, but Barkley becomes his perfect teacher here.

Eagles close draft with towering CB

And the Eagles' final pick? Zah Frazier of Texas-San Antonio gives the champs additional length.

The 6-foot-3 CB, though, accelerated to a 4.36 time — giving Philly more speed here. Two downsides are his age (25) and lack of extensive playing experience (played one full season with UTSA). He's a special teams/depth move here.