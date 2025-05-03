It’s difficult to navigate the NFL Draft with so many moving parts, and the Pittsburgh Steelers made their share of mistakes. But they were intentional in not going after Shedeur Sanders. Moving forward, here is one Steelers undrafted free agent who will make the 2025 roster.

A lot of NFL observers like safety Sebastian Castro as the guy who fits this mold. But we’re going with undersized wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams out of Indiana. He’s 5-foot-9, 188 pounds but brings a lot of effort to the table.

Steelers may keep WR Ke’Shawn Williams

Williams received a decent 5.81 grade from nfl.com, which brings him into the roster conversation.

“Box-score scouting doesn’t give enough insight into what Williams can bring to the table,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He has a limited catch radius, but his toughness and hand strength help make up for it.

“(Williams) can run short and intermediate routes as a possession slot receiver but tends to shine when he’s allowed catch-and-run opportunities, where he’s proven very difficult to bring down. Williams is highly competitive and offers kick- and punt-return potential to enrich his chances of making a roster.”

The competitive nature and kick-return potential will give him a leg up on others fighting for a chance to make the team in the fall.

Williams played roles on good football teams, including the 2021 squad at Wake Forest (11-3 overall). Also, he helped Indiana put together one of its best-ever seasons last year. He totaled 448 yards receiving with five touchdowns.

What will Steelers look like at WR?

What the Steelers will look like at wide receiver depends on what they do with George Pickens. If they hold onto him and don’t trade him, the pecking order is solid with D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin III leading the way.

Of course, the quarterback situation is extremely murky. This could devalue the entire wide receiver room. Imagine the Steelers going the whole season with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

The Steelers drafted Will Howard, but there are question marks about whether he could be NFL ready in 2025. Howard does have skills, according to The Athletic.

“A well-built athlete, Howard sets up quickly and throws well enough to all levels, doing some of his best work on designed rollouts and waggles to move his launch point,” Dane Brugler wrote.

“His aggressiveness as a passer will bite him at times, especially when he locks onto his preferred read — his ability to quickly get deeper into progressions will be crucial at the next level.

“Overall, Howard has a couple plays on each tape that make evaluators question if his decision-making and placement are consistent enough for him to be an NFL starter. But he has the physical requirements, intelligence, and mental resiliency to stick as a backup and potential spot-starter.”

That doesn’t sound like a guy who is ready to step in and roll with the punches. But things could work in Williams’ favor if the Steelers don’t add Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins. The team might be willing to give the younger guys more of a look if the season gets sideways.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin not moved with urgency

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s not overly concerned with where things stand right now, according to yahoo.com.

“I'm really comfortable with being unsettled this time of year, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “It's about talent acquisition. We got two main means of acquiring talent: free agency and the draft. We multitask; We do both.

“Those needs that we fulfill in free agency, we do so there. And what we don't, we fulfill it in the draft. So I just learned over the years that this time of year, although day-to-day can be somewhat uncomfortable, it is a process.”

Commentators have piled onto Tomlin, putting him in the middle of the blame basket for the current situation, according to First Take via Sports Illustrated.

“Mike Tomlin won a Super Bowl in 2008; they lost in 2010, ain't been back to the Super Bowl since,” Stephen A. Smith said. “Fine, no problem.

“But to not have won a (playoff game) since 2016? To having five straight years of being one-and-done, and it's been nine years since you won a playoff game, these are the Steelers we're talking about here, one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

“We really also have to debate what level of mediocrity we want to embrace because when you're middle of the road, you can't really get a high-end draft pick because you're not stinking up the joint. And obviously, you ain't winning championships, so what difference does it make?”

But Smith must remember that Tomlin has solved many quarterback dilemmas in recent years, at least to the point of keeping the team above .500 in every season. Maybe Tomlin believes he can navigate the 2025 season with Rudolph taking the vast majority of the snaps. For example, Rudolph posted a record of 8-4-1 with the Steelers before going 1-4 with the Titans in 2024.