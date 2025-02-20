The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2025 offseason facing some tough decisions. Sure, they remain a disciplined, well-coached team under Mike Tomlin. However, their inability to break through in the playoffs continues to be a lingering frustration. With an aging roster, looming salary cap constraints, and a pressing need to close the gap in a loaded AFC, the front office must make some difficult personnel moves. As they evaluate their roster, several high-priced veterans could be on the chopping block.

Strong Start, Disappointing Finish

The Steelers looked poised for a deep playoff push after jumping out to a 10-3 record. In the process, they secured yet another postseason appearance under Tomlin. However, an 0-5 skid to close the season exposed the team’s lingering weaknesses. Yes, their defense remained formidable. That said, inconsistency at quarterback—primarily with Russell Wilson under center—proved to be their downfall against elite competition.

Despite outside speculation about Tomlin’s future, the Steelers' primary concern remains the quarterback position. Wilson didn’t provide the spark they needed. Yet, the team has already determined he’s a better option than Justin Fields. With limited options in free agency and a mid-first-round draft pick (No. 21 overall), finding a true difference-maker at quarterback will be an uphill battle. As Pittsburgh navigates that challenge, they’ll also need to make strategic roster cuts to create financial flexibility. These are decisions that could shake up their lineup heading into 2025.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Pittsburgh Steelers cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Preston Smith, EDGE

Pittsburgh’s acquisition of Preston Smith in 2024 was meant to add veteran stability to their pass rush alongside TJ Watt. However, the move didn’t yield the expected results. The 31-year-old outside linebacker struggled to make an impact. He registered just two sacks despite significant playing time in Pittsburgh’s defensive rotation.

Letting go of Smith could be one of the Steelers’ easier decisions this offseason. Brought in as a midseason reinforcement, his numbers were underwhelming across eight games. Yes, adjusting to a new system midseason isn’t easy. However, Smith simply didn’t provide the spark Pittsburgh had hoped for.

At $13.4 million, his cap hit is far too steep for his level of production. Sure, restructuring his contract could be an option to lower his financial impact. That said, the Steelers don’t necessarily need to keep him. With over $40 million in cap space but uncertainty at quarterback and several other roster needs, Pittsburgh would be better served using that money elsewhere. With Watt and Alex Highsmith locked in as the starting edge rushers, Smith becomes an expendable luxury rather than a necessity.

2. Larry Ogunjobi, DL

Larry Ogunjobi has been a dependable presence on Pittsburgh’s defensive front. However, his performance in 2024 has raised concerns about his value relative to his contract. He is set to be one of the 25 highest-paid defensive tackles in the league. That said, his production no longer justifies that price tag.

At 31 years old next season, Ogunjobi faces the reality of an aging veteran being replaced by younger talent. Pittsburgh has developing players who could step into his role. The $7 million in savings from releasing Ogunjobi could be reallocated to acquire a younger, more dynamic defensive lineman. Given the financial flexibility a move like this would provide, the Steelers must seriously consider cutting ties with the veteran defensive tackle.

3. Cole Holcomb, LB

With Elandon Roberts set to hit free agency, Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker corps still appears set with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson as the clear-cut starters. That could make Cole Holcomb the odd man out this offseason. The 28-year-old linebacker missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. In addition, his most recent on-field action in 2023 resulted in an underwhelming 65.5 overall grade from PFF.

Holcomb’s injury history and uncertain role don’t align with his $7.6 million cap hit. This makes him a prime cut candidate. By releasing him, the Steelers would save $6 million. These are funds that could be better utilized to address more pressing needs on the roster. Yes, Holcomb is a capable player when healthy. However, Pittsburgh can’t afford to pay premium money for a linebacker who might not have a significant role in their defensive scheme moving forward.

Final Thoughts

The Steelers are entering a crucial offseason where roster efficiency will be key. While they have cap space, they also have major decisions to make at quarterback and other key positions. Cutting high-priced veterans like Smith, Ogunjobi, and Holcomb would free up over $20 million, giving the team much-needed flexibility to retool for a deeper playoff run. Tough choices are part of the business, and for Pittsburgh, these three players may be among the casualties as they shape their 2025 roster.