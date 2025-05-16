Examining the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation makes all the difference in the world for the upcoming NFL season. Will it be Aaron Rodgers or perhaps Kirk Cousins? Or Mason Rudolph? Those questions make it difficult for the Steelers’ game-by-game predictions after the 2025 schedule release.

So here’s how we’re doing this. We’re going with the Steelers as if they will have Rudolph as the starter and Will Howard as the backup. Keep that in mind as we go through the predictions.

Also, remember that the Steelers posted a record of 10-7 last season without stellar play behind center from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Furthermore, the Steelers have never had a losing season with Mike Tomlin as head coach.

Week 1 at New York Jets

My, oh, my. This matchup will be interesting if Rodgers decides to join the organization. It would be Rodgers against his former team and Fields against his.

Otherwise, it’s a new coach for the Jets and a renewed optimism. However, the Jets’ roster isn’t exactly primed for a playoff run. Still, look for Fields to make enough plays to keep the Jets within striking distance.

Despite the Steelers lacking a lot of big-time weapons, they still find a way to eek it out. WIN

Record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks

This is a good early season matchup between a pair of teams that have a lot of question marks. The Seahawks ride with Sam Darnold at quarterback, which provides a rick opportunity for the Steelers defense to make a few game-changing plays.

We’re going with the logic that Darnold won’t be as good as last year because he’s with his fourth organization in four years. Yikes, traveling man. WIN

Record: 2-0

Week 3 at New England Patriots

Oh, look how the schedule is playing out in the Steelers’ favor. Yes, the Patriots should be much improved with Mike Vrabel running the show. Plus, second-year quarterback Drake Maye should take a few steps forward.

Add in the fact the Steelers will be on the road in a play that used to be tough to win. But this time, Rudolph will make a late-game play in the form of a short scoring pass. That tips the scale toward the Steelers. WIN

Record: 3-0

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The opportunities continue to arise for the Steelers to accumulate victories. It’s not that they’re a great team, but the schedule is friendly early. The Vikings will roll with J.J. McCarthy this season, meaning the Steelers will face a team with a new quarterback for the third time in four weeks.

That makes a big difference because the Steelers should be able to get after the quarterback. It will be a close game, but the Steelers will eat clock in the fourth quarter and hold on. WIN

Record: 4-0

Week 5 — Bye

Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns

Do we have a trend here? Yes, it’s another new quarterback. Whether it’s Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders, the Browns will trot out somebody new. That makes four time in five weeks for the Steelers.

And the fact that there are so many pieces in play, this looks like a great opportunity for the Steelers to start the season with five straight wins. They may only need around 21 to 24 points each week to get victories in the first six weeks. WIN

Record: 5-0

Week 7 at Cincinnati Bengals

Ah, finally. The Steelers meet their first big quarterback challenge. And it’s a dude, too. This will be a game where things will fall apart dramatically. And it’s the Steelers’ first foray into national TV for a Thursday night battle. That 5-0 bubble will burst loud and hard.

Look for Joe Burrow to riddle the Steelers’ secondary for 400-plus and three, maybe four, scores. LOSS

Record: 5-1

Week 8 vs. Green Bay Packers

From Thursday night to Sunday Night Football, the Steelers remain in the spotlight. Unfortunately for them, it will be another humbling experience. They won’t be able to slow down the Packers’ offense.

Also, look for the Steelers to struggle to move the football against the Packers. The Ruldolph experiment will begin to show chinks in the armor. LOSS

Record: 5-2

Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

This is a little less clear on the matchup. Will the Colts still ride the questionable passing abilities of Anthony Richardson at this point in the season? Or will Daniel Jones line up behind center.

It makes a difference. This could be a game the Steelers could steal if the Colts aren’t clicking offensively. WIN

Record: 6-2

Week 10 at Los Angeles Chargers

It’s back to Sunday Night Football for the Steelers, and the opponent will be tough. The Chargers boast a solid offense that should be able to run the football while Justin Herbert spins his magic at quarterback.

This will come down to a question of whether the Steelers can put up enough points against a Chargers’ defense that should be stout. They won’t be able to do it. LOSS

Record: 6-3

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

It’s another problem area for the Steelers. To beat the Bengals, they will need to fire up the offensive bandwagon. The problem is they don’t have the fuel. Even against what could be a shaky Bengals’ defense, the Steelers will struggle to keep pace.

Burrow should have yet another magnificent game. LOSS

Record: 6-4

Week 12 at Chicago Bears

At this point in the season, the Bears should be hitting their stride. New coach Ben Johnson should have quarterback Caleb Williams up to speed.

The question remains as to whether the Bears’ defense will be able to match the team’s offensive success. However, in this matchup, the Bears’ defense won’t need to be dominant. LOSS

Record: 6-5

Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

OK, so the Steelers are reeling with five losses in six games. They need a breather in the schedule to help them get back on track. And who shows up? Perhaps the best team in football. Ugh.

What will the Steelers be able to do when Josh Allen guides the Bills to a 34-point performance? Not much, to be honest. LOSS

Record: 6-6

Week 14 at Baltimore Ravens

By now, the Steelers’ playoff hopes have faded like the end of a sunset. But they get a break on the schedule this week, right? Nope. It’s another team that could be the best in football.

Lamar Jackson should run circles around the Steelers’ defense. At this point in the season, the Steelers’ confidence will be shaken as the opponents have gotten much tougher. LOSS

Record: 6-7

Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins

This is where Mike Tomlin’s coaching will come into play. He often seems to find a way to squeeze wins out of his team when it needs to stay above water.

Plus, the Dolphins don’t figure to be as tough in 2025 as they’ve been at times in previous seasons. Tua Tagovailoa will probably be out of the mix at this point. WIN

Record: 7-7

Week 16 at Detroit Lions

More problems for the Steelers. The schedule doesn’t offer breathers late, and now they face a team that went 15-2 last season.

Now, the Lions won’t be as good in 2025. They lost both coordinators and will struggle early to find their stride. But by this point in the season, they should be clicking once again as they make a playoff-seeding push. LOSS

Record: 7-8

Week 17 at Cleveland Browns

If the Steelers are going to keep their non-losing-season streak, this, of course is a must-win game. Fortunately, the Steelers should be able to take care of business.

By this point in the season, the Browns will be experimenting at quarterback. They might play both Gabriel and Sanders. It could finally be a breather win for the Steelers. WIN

Record: 8-8

Week 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The streak is over, right? Not so fast. What if the Ravens already have their playoff seeding secure? That’s the prediction. The Ravens will have wrapped up the No. 1 seed. They will rest most of their starters.

And somehow, some way, Tomlin will get his team to finish above .500. Wow. What a journey. WIN

Record: 9-8