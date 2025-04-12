The Pittsburgh Steelers limped to the finish line in 2024 and they’ll be looking to reload and retool their offense heading into the 2025 season. General manager Omar Khan already made his first major move toward this goal by trading for disgruntled Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Now, the question facing the Steelers’ front office is what to do with George Pickens. The talented young wideout has virtually unlimited upside, but he has struggled to realize his ability and he has also struggled with consistency.

ESPN recently proposed a mock trade sending Pickens to the Arizona Cardinals. This proposed deal sees the Steelers moving up five slots in the first round while gaining an additional fourth-round pick and adding wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Let’s take a look at Pickens’ Steelers career to date, what the Steelers would debate if this deal was offered, and ultimately whether the Black and Gold should make a trade along these lines if one becomes available.

George Pickens’ Steelers tenure filled with highs and lows

Pickens has been with the Steelers for a few seasons, but in that time he has already had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Some of his highs include racking up nearly 200 receiving yards in a single game and looking absolutely unstoppable, making defenders look silly with unbelievable catches against incredibly tight coverage, and seemingly having the ability to catch any pass within 5 feet of him.

Just as easily as Pickens has made multiple reality-defying catches and looked like an unstoppable force on the football field racking up superstar worthy counting stats, however, he has also been absolutely invisible in other games. In those frustrating moments, he has utterly failed to make an impact on the field and he has not been there when his team needed him.

The sky's the limit for Pickens, but he has one major weakness

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about Pickens is that the only thing that is holding him back should be the easiest issue to correct. Pickens can come into just about any matchup with a significant physical advantage. Sometimes, he really struggles with the mental side of the game. This is particularly noticeable when things aren’t going his way and Pickens isn’t getting the ball. In these cases, he often struggles to maintain his focus. Pickens becomes disengaged and this leads to nothing but bad outcomes for the receiver and his team.

When Pickens is disengaged due to a lack of targets or the feeling that things aren’t going his way, he will frequently lose his composure. Sometimes, this manifests itself in inexplicable dropped passes. It’s clear when he loses focus because those are seemingly the only times that he will drop routine passes that he could otherwise catch in his sleep.

What Pickens desperately needs just about anything else is to improve on the mental side of the game. All he needs to do to become a superstar is to work on maintaining his focus even when things are seemingly all going against him.

What makes this situation so frustrating for the Steelers is that this should seemingly be the easiest thing to correct. There are so many players who would do anything to have Pickens’ physical talents.

It’s cruelly ironic for the Steelers and their fans that Pickens has already achieved the hardest aspect of superstardom. If he matures and develops in the mental side of the game, he’ll almost certainly unlock superstar ability.

Why the Steelers should make this trade

The Steelers should make this trade because Pickens has been in their locker room for three seasons now and he seemingly has made little to no mental improvement. There are very few reasons for the team to expect that anybody will suddenly be able to get through to Pickens. Mike Tomlin has a well-deserved reputation as a player’s coach, and yet Tomlin has failed to reach the former Georgia star.

Russell Wilson’s calm, measured, reassuring, and wise veteran presence wasn’t enough to get through to Pickens, and his lengthy track record of success didn’t seem to help much. It’s certainly possible that this just is who George Pickens is. If that is true, it might be wise to trade him now, while he will likely return maximum value, and before could potentially disrupt the development of other Young pass catchers

Why the Steelers should not make this trade

On the other hand, George Pickens has all of the tools to be a superstar. Trading him now would represent the Steelers effectively punting on one of the few opportunities they have to significantly improve their pass-catching corps. The sky is the absolute limit for Pickens. At just 25 years old, it would be way too premature to just slam the door shut on George Pickens’ future.

The only way that the Steelers should be willing to trade is if they are able to get a true difference maker and or significant premium draft capital back in as a return for any deal involving Pickens.

As currently constructed, the trade proposed does not fit this criteria. Names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers should be considered. Given the recent acquisition of DK Metcalf, the Steelers do have one borderline Steelers superstar receiver. However, they’ll need somebody to take the pressure off Metcalf. If the team didn't want to add another pass-catcher. they would at least need to seek out a true difference-maker in any transaction involving Pickens

The Steelers need another elite wideout, and a duo of Metcalf and Pickens would be deadly. If Pickens becomes more consistent, these two could combine to form one of the top five receiving duos in the league. They shouldn’t give up on this possibility without getting equivalent offensive firepower in return. The proposed deal simply doesn’t achieve that goal.

Overall grade: C-