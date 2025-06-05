The Pittsburgh Steelers have their hands full with the quarterback situation. It seems like everybody feels the need to express their opinion on it. However, there’s another thing going on as T.J. Watt’s contract situation drew an eye-opening take from a franchise favorite.

Charlie Batch said the Steelers better work on it, according to a post on X by Up & Adams.

Will T.J. Watt retire a Steeler?

Charlie Batch says Watt wants to be a “one-helmet guy” — but the team needs to contend to keep him.

Steelers LB T.J. Watt may need a new deal

The hope is the two sides get together before the season starts. But no NFL team likes the questionable tag for Week 1 because a healthy player isn’t ready to suit up without a new deal.

Plus, it’s T.J. Watt. He has proven his worth over and over again in a terrific NFL career.

Article Continues Below
More Pittsburgh Steelers News
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium
Ben Roethlisberger backup sounds off on Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers dramaJackson Stone ·
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Steelers insider points out Mike Tomlin’s 180 on OTAs amid Aaron Rodgers sagaJaren Kawada ·
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Steelers rumors: Why Pittsburgh isn’t worried about Aaron Rodgers not signing yetBen Strauss ·
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
NFL rumors: Falcons insider picks Browns Kirk Cousins trade idea over SteelersZachary Weinberger ·
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center.
Steelers’ Donald Parham Jr. suffers season-ending injury in practiceBenedetto Vitale ·
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) reacts after a touchdown reception during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Steelers rumors: Pittsburgh renews Jonnu Smith trade talks with DolphinsBenedetto Vitale ·

Watt will be heading into the final year of a four-year, $112 million deal he signed in 2021. That was good money then. Now? Well, Watt wants a little bit bigger bite of the pie.

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (four years, $204.8 million) and the Raiders' Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million) have set the market.

After the 22.5 record-setting sack season in 2021, Watt played only 10 games with 5.5 sacks in 2022. He bounced back with 19 sacks in 2023 before settling for 11.5 quarterback takedowns last year. He has made the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons.

Clearly, he’s an all-time best. Or at least one in the making. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t hold back on the praise during the 2023 season, according to nfl.com via the team’s website.

“Not only for the defense but for our football team,” Tomlin said. “There is a lot to learn from him in terms of how he goes about his business, how he works to maximize his talent level. What he does to maintain a level of production.

“Let's be honest. T.J. is the best defensive player on the planet right now. And he proves that week in and week out with the plays that he delivers us.”