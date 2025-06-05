The Pittsburgh Steelers have their hands full with the quarterback situation. It seems like everybody feels the need to express their opinion on it. However, there’s another thing going on as T.J. Watt’s contract situation drew an eye-opening take from a franchise favorite.

Charlie Batch said the Steelers better work on it, according to a post on X by Up & Adams.

Will T.J. Watt retire a Steeler?

Charlie Batch says Watt wants to be a “one-helmet guy” — but the team needs to contend to keep him.

Steelers LB T.J. Watt may need a new deal

The hope is the two sides get together before the season starts. But no NFL team likes the questionable tag for Week 1 because a healthy player isn’t ready to suit up without a new deal.

Plus, it’s T.J. Watt. He has proven his worth over and over again in a terrific NFL career.

Watt will be heading into the final year of a four-year, $112 million deal he signed in 2021. That was good money then. Now? Well, Watt wants a little bit bigger bite of the pie.

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (four years, $204.8 million) and the Raiders' Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million) have set the market.

After the 22.5 record-setting sack season in 2021, Watt played only 10 games with 5.5 sacks in 2022. He bounced back with 19 sacks in 2023 before settling for 11.5 quarterback takedowns last year. He has made the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons.

Clearly, he’s an all-time best. Or at least one in the making. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t hold back on the praise during the 2023 season, according to nfl.com via the team’s website.

“Not only for the defense but for our football team,” Tomlin said. “There is a lot to learn from him in terms of how he goes about his business, how he works to maximize his talent level. What he does to maintain a level of production.

“Let's be honest. T.J. is the best defensive player on the planet right now. And he proves that week in and week out with the plays that he delivers us.”