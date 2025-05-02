With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have unclear answers about their quarterback situation. Veteran Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the franchise throughout the offseason. However, a take from Mike Tirico of NBC Sports has stirred the pot in the rumor mill.

During a guest appearance on the “Up and Adams Show” with Amy Adams, Tirico was asked if he believes he's had his final “Sunday Night Football” pre-show meeting with Aaron Rodgers. The famed announcer and sports reporter promptly claimed he hopes to see the 41-year-old quarterback suited up for the Steelers next season. However, Tirico admitted his hopes of that happening have been “diminished.”

“In my soul, I want to see Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh… But as we get down to May, my confidence in that happening has diminished significantly.”

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin is the pairing Mike Tirico wants to see… but is it likely? 🤔 "In my soul, I want to see Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh… But as we get down to May, my confidence of that happening has diminished significantly."@heykayadams | @miketirico pic.twitter.com/Gxa1Jpl3gz — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Steelers did, in fact, select a quarterback in the NFL Draft after taking Ohio State's Will Howard in the sixth round. Typically, sixth-round rookie quarterbacks don't make an immediate impact in the NFL. Regardless, it's not like the possibility of starting games is out of reach right now, as the only other quarterbacks on the roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

With Aaron Rodgers yet to make his decision, Pittsburgh may have to go a different route. There are rumors that the Steelers may opt to trade for Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are in line to start Michael Penix Jr. after drafting the former Washington Husky in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The sooner the Steelers add a veteran quarterback, the better. Summer is right around the corner, and preseason games are set to begin on July 31 with the NFL Hall of Fame Game kicking off the new season. Aaron Rodgers could still be at play for Pittsburgh. As of now, Rodgers or Cousins could be the starting quarterback for the Steelers next season. But there is a chance the team just sticks with the quarterbacks they currently have on the roster as well.